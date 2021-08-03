Surbhi Chandna’s Maldives holiday will make you envious, see photos and videos

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna is having the time of her life in Maldives. Through her social media handles, Surbhi has been keeping her fans updated about her solo vacation.

While she had a quiet dinner on the beach on her arrival, Surbhi enjoyed sunbathing the next day, followed by a cruise ride. On Tuesday, the Sanjivani actor enjoyed snorkelling and even did a little photo shoot at her hotel. Given most of us are locked inside our houses, the pictures and videos will definitely make you envious.

Also Read | Naagin 5 challenges me as a performer: Surbhi Chandna

Have a look at pictures and videos from Surbhi Chandna’s Maldives vacation:

After playing brief roles in several episodics, Surbhi Chandna gained fame with Qubool Hai. She went on to become an overnight star playing Anika in Ishqbaaaz. Post the show, Surbhi played a doctor in the reboot of Sanjivani and made her debut in the supernatural genre with Naagin 5.