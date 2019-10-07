Superstar Singer: Prity Bhattacharjee wins the trophy

Nine-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee from Kolkata was crowned the winner of Superstar Singer. She defeated five other finalists Chaitanya Devadha, Harshit Nath, Sneha Shankar, Ankona Mukherjee and Nishtha Sharma to clinch the top prize.

Speaking about her victory, Prity said, “I am too overwhelmed to say anything right now. This is a huge thing for me. I never thought I would get the opportunity to showcase my talent on such a big platform, leave alone winning the first edition of Superstar Singer. It is like a dream come true for me and this feeling will take time to sink in.”

The finale episode was marked by mesmerising performances by the judges — Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. All the finalists also gave their performances.

Prity added, “I will always be thankful to the judges and captains for honing my skills and to Sony Entertainment Television to give me a platform to perform in front of legends of music industry and meet so many stars. And more than anything else, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards the audience who voted for all of us wholeheartedly. All the contestants and the judges have become like a family now and I have a lump in my throat now that the show is coming to an end. I hope that all of us can keep in touch from here on.”

Nitin Kumar, who was the mentor of Prity on the show, said, “The Indian audience had showered me with love when I started my journey as a participant on Indian Idol. I am happy and grateful that they have showered the same blessings on my kid. I really appreciate and thank everyone who came forward and showered their love for Prity by casting their vote for Prity and blessed her. During the course of the show, the kids got opportunities to learn and improve their singing, and the tremendous growth is evident is each and every kid. I wish all of them all the best, and hope they shine in their careers.”

Alka Yagnik expressed her happiness on Prity becoming the first Superstar Singer. She said, “Congratulations to Prity Bhattacharjee on winning the show in the face of a tough competition. The participants were trained brilliantly, so much so that few kids who were not expected to last for a long way when they came for auditions, stood as finalists in the end. Their dedication and hard work got them this far, and I wish they only grow bigger and better. Also, in the last 14 weeks of Superstar Singer’s journey, the children and us have become like a family and all of us have become emotionally attached to the little angels. I would like the kids to be in touch with us from hereon, so that I can guide and support them in whatever capacity possible.”