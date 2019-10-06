Superstar Singer grand finale LIVE UPDATES

The finale of Sony Entertainment Television’s kids’ singing reality show Superstar Singer is currently in progress. Six contestants — Prity Bhattacharjee, Mauli, Sneha Shankar, Harshit Nath, Ankona Mukherjee, and Nishtha Sharma — are fighting it out to clinch the top prize.

Superstar Singer is aimed at children aged between ages 2 and 15. Apart from the judges, there are four captains on Superstar Singer whose job is to mentor the contestants under their care. The captains are Sachin Valmiki, Jyotica Tangri, Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar. TV actor Jay Bhanushali presents and anchors the show.

The grand finale episode will be more than just the announcement of the winner. The event will be a resplendent, fun-filled affair.

In the finale, all the three judges will entertain the audiences by giving enthralling performances of their songs. The captains will also join them in delivering mesmerising performances. Apart from these, well-known comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will appear as guests in the final episode and will give comedic performances as well.