Superstar Singer 2019 grand finale: Here’s when and where you can watch the show

Superstar Singer is one of India’s most-watched television shows. The reality singing show sees kids from all over the country compete for the title of India’s foremost young singing sensation. Having gone through a long season of twists and turns, the finale of the show is set to premiere tonight.

Superstar Singer followed a simple format. Each contestant was paired up with one of four captains who coached them for performances. These captains were namely Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Jyotica Tangri, and Sachin Kumar Valmiki. The contestants then performed in front of judges Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. Some contestants were then eliminated, and six moved on to the finals.

The finale will see the six contestants compete with each other for the top spot. Having made it past eliminations, Prity Bhattacharjee, Mauli, Sneha Shankar, Harshit Nath, Ankona Mukherjee, and Nishtha Sharma are the finalists who will vie for the top spot.

Our fantastic #SuperJudges set the stage on fire with their amazing performances, delivering exhilarating party numbers, soulful songs and hits from the past to take us all on a nostalgia trip! Watch #SuperstarSinger #SuperFinale, tomorrow at 8 PM pic.twitter.com/KzE04XLmCx — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 5, 2019

In addition to performances from contestants, the finale of Superstar Singer will also feature performances from judges such as Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya.

Superstar Singer’s finale will air tonight at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also watch the show online through the SonyLIV app.