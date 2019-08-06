Supernatural ending will feel right and good for fans: Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles has promised fans of Supernatural that the climax of the popular TV show will be welcomed by a majority of them.

The actor, who plays Dean Winchester on The CW’s dark fantasy series, said the ending will give justice to the build-up for over the last 14 years.

“I want it to end in a way that does justice to what we’ve built for the past 14 years. The game plan that we have is going to do just that,” Ackles said.

The actor was speaking during the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“This is certainly going to feel right and it’s going to feel good. It should put a lot of people in a position to feel great about the journey they took with the Winchester brothers,” he added.

Asked if he would be open to reprising his role in a potential “Supernatural” universe in future, Ackles said he is never going to close any doors.

“I think that’s foolish. Am I saying that there’s something in the works? No. Am I saying I’d be open to having a conversation about this in the future? What’s the harm in that?” he said.

Supernatural will culminate after its 15th season.

The series, created by Eric Kripke, features Ackles and Jared Padalecki as the Winchester brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.