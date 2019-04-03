Jared Padalecki on Supernatural wrapping up: This was a community decision

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have said that it was a “community decision” to bring the curtains down on their hit show Supernatural.

The series, which will culminate with its 15th season, features the two actors as the Winchester brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.

Speaking at the Supernatural convention in Las Vegas, Padalecki said, “This was a community decision”.

He further said that there was never any pressure from The CW network and the studio to wrap up show, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Ackles added that the show’s end was debated for months by both the cast and the crew.

“Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening.

“Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other’,” he said.

The final season will consist of 20 episodes.

The show is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner.

It is produced by Warner Bros Television, in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision.