Superman and Lois trailer: Clark and Lois’ attempt to live a normal life

Superman & Lois will premiere with a two hour event on February 23. (Photo: The CW/YouTube)

A trailer for the upcoming The CW superhero TV series Superman & Lois is out. The series pairs Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s titular Clark Kent or Superman and Lois Lane as they try to lay low and live a normal life in Smallville with their teenage sons.

Clark, along with Lois, faces a supervillain that even he has trouble overcoming — parenting. Also, the challenge of keeping his superpowers in check may be more trouble than he imagined.

And where there is a superhero, a supervillain (actual one) cannot be far away. We have seen countless times that there cannot be a normal life for a person with superpowers. And it isn’t easy to hide Superman’s powers for long.

There is a shot showing Kryptonite crystals, promising somebody has plans to hurt Clark. No wonder Clark wishes he could get drunk!

The production value of the series actually looks pretty good, and better than most of what we have seen in The CW’s DC shows. It clearly takes inspiration from Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel with its muted colours and tone. The visuals and overall feel is suitably cinematic.

The official logline of the series reads, “The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — parenthood.”

The series will premiere with a two hour event on February 23.