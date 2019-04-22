Hrithik wins Super Singer Junior Season 6

13-year-old Hrithik on Sunday emerged as the winner of singing reality show Super Singer Junior Season 6. He received a trophy and a house worth Rs 50 lakh. Soorya and Poovaiyar came in the second and third place, respectively.

Advertising

In his winning speech, Hrithik thanked the judges, trainers, voice expert Ananth Vaidyanathan, his school and everyone who voted for him.

“I am extremely happy to have won the trophy. I thank the people who voted for me, my trainers, judges and my school for their encouragement,” he said. Hrithik’s father took the opportunity to thank God, the trainers and the audience who supported his son.

The first runner-up Soorya was also awarded a trophy and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. Poovaiyar took home a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

The grand finale of Super Singer Junior Season 6 aired yesterday on Star Vijay.