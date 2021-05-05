Super Dancer: Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis step in for Shilpa Shetty as team shifts to Daman

Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis will step in for Shilpa Shetty in the coming episodes of Super Dancer 3. (Photo: Shilpa, Malaika/Instagram)

As India deals with the rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has extended its ‘break the chain’ restrictions for two more weeks, from its earlier April 30 deadline. Under the new protocol, TV, films or ad shoots are not permitted in the state. While Super Dancer 3 had survived the phase with its bank of episodes, the team has now moved to Daman to shoot new episodes.

Also, given judge Shilpa Shetty could not join the team, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis will be seen joining Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur in the panel. The show will continue to have Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani as the hosts.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that given there is still no clear picture of how long the restriction will be in place, the show needs to start shooting again. The team has already filmed two episodes for the coming week and would be staying there to shoot some more.

“Shilpa Shetty excused herself from traveling and shooting amid the Covid-19 scare. The team then decided to get India’s Best Dancer judges Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to join them for the shoot. The judges, contestants and crew have been put under a strict bio bubble and all safety protocols are being maintained while shooting,” added the source.

Indian Idol 12 is also shooting in a studio in Daman while Dance Deewane 3 has left for Bengaluru. While Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya had also not travelled to shoot, sources suggest that Neha and Himesh have joined the team and shot for this week’s episode.

On the other hand, judge Madhuri Dixit is also said to travel to Bengaluru to shoot for Dance Deewane 3 in the coming days. In her absence, Nora Fatehi had joined Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia to judge the show, while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had filled in for Raghav Juyal, who is recovering from Covid-19.