Super Dancer Chapter 4 winner is Florina Gogoi, takes home trophy and Rs 15 lakh

Kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 got its winner in Florina Gogoi during its grand finale on Saturday. She took home the gleaming trophy along with the prize money of Rs 15 lakh. Florina’s guru Tushar Shetty was also awarded with Rs 5 lakh as cash prize. The two are lovingly called ‘FloTus’ by their fans.

Judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. Apart from Florina, other finalists included Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongari, Esha Mishra, and Neerja Tiwary.

While Florina was always a strong contestant, she did not have a smooth ride. There have been times when judges felt she needed improvement in certain acts. Given her passion towards dance, the young girl from Assam worked hard to win the show.

Super Dancer 4 winner Florina Gogoi with her choreographer Tushar Shetty. (Photo: PR) Super Dancer 4 winner Florina Gogoi with her choreographer Tushar Shetty. (Photo: PR)

On winning the show, the young girl said this will be a lifetime memory for her. “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me on Super Dancer 4. And a big thank you to Tushar Bhaiya for believing in me and training me. Because of Super Dancer, I have made many new friends – I will miss them. I want to continue dancing and learn new forms,” she said.

Winner of Super Dancer 4 Florina Gogoi with judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. (photo: PR) Winner of Super Dancer 4 Florina Gogoi with judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. (photo: PR)

Her super guru Tushar Shetty on his part added, “I honestly have no words to express how I feel. Florina is a rockstar who deserves all the love and adoration she is receiving. She has made this journey and my life so lovely, and I wish I could dance with her forever. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who supported us, believed in us, stayed with us through it all! I feel grateful. Thank you once again and, ‘Flotus’ loves you right back!”

The Super Dancer Chapter 4 grand finale saw rapper Badshah, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, and popular host-dancer Raghav Juyal joining the three judges.