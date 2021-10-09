Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale Live Updates

The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4 is set to happen on Saturday. The popular kids dance reality show has kept the audience in rapt attention ever since it began way back in March earlier this year.
Five finalists — Florina Gogoi (Jorhat, Assam) and Super Guru Tushar Shetty, Esha Mishra (New Delhi) and Super Guru Sonali Kar, Sanchit Chanana (Punjab) and Super Guru Vartika Jha, Pruthviraj (Belgaum, Karnataka) and Super Guru Subhranil Paul, Neerja (Hoshangabad, MP) and Super Guru Bhavna Khanduja — are competing for the coveted trophy.
The finale, dubbed ‘Nachpan ka Maha Mahotsav’ will not just decide the winner, but will be an all around entertainment carnival full of stunning dance performances. All in all, the episodes will see 60 dance performances. Not only the contestants will perform, but judge and accomplished dancer Shilpa Shetty Kundra will also enter the fray.
Talking about the exciting finale, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “I am looking forward to the Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav as it is going to be one of the best finale episodes ever in television history! Our young and full of life little finalists have earned their rightful position after showcasing their talent week on week. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to join us and celebrate dance – with powerful performances, entertaining acts and many surprises! I would like to wish the Super 5 all the very best and I can’t wait see who will be the next, ‘Dance Ka Kal’.”
Super dancer Esha and her choreographer Sonali will mesmerise the audience with her performance. Badshah will say, "I haven't seen a finale like this ever before in my life."
Super guru Vartika and finalist Sanchit will give a splendid performance during the grand finale of Super Dancer 4.
How can we not expect some slow-motion moves from the slow-motion king Raghav Juyal? The dancer-turned-actor will wow the audience by doing his signature inventive dance moves on stage. He will be seen performing with finalist Sanchit on the song "Bezubaan Fir Se" from ABCD 2. Later, he will be seen performing with judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the romantic number "O Meri Jaan" from the film Life in A Metro which will leave everyone in awe.
Singer-rapper Badshah and dancer-host Raghav Juyal will be mighty impressed with the finale of Super Dancer 4.
The finale of Super Dancer 4 will see a dance marathon.