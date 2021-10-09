Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale Live Updates

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has kept the audience in rapt attention ever since it began way back in March earlier this year.

The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4 is set to happen on Saturday. The popular kids dance reality show has kept the audience in rapt attention ever since it began way back in March earlier this year.

Five finalists — Florina Gogoi (Jorhat, Assam) and Super Guru Tushar Shetty, Esha Mishra (New Delhi) and Super Guru Sonali Kar, Sanchit Chanana (Punjab) and Super Guru Vartika Jha, Pruthviraj (Belgaum, Karnataka) and Super Guru Subhranil Paul, Neerja (Hoshangabad, MP) and Super Guru Bhavna Khanduja — are competing for the coveted trophy.

The finale, dubbed ‘Nachpan ka Maha Mahotsav’ will not just decide the winner, but will be an all around entertainment carnival full of stunning dance performances. All in all, the episodes will see 60 dance performances. Not only the contestants will perform, but judge and accomplished dancer Shilpa Shetty Kundra will also enter the fray.

Talking about the exciting finale, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “I am looking forward to the Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav as it is going to be one of the best finale episodes ever in television history! Our young and full of life little finalists have earned their rightful position after showcasing their talent week on week. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to join us and celebrate dance – with powerful performances, entertaining acts and many surprises! I would like to wish the Super 5 all the very best and I can’t wait see who will be the next, ‘Dance Ka Kal’.”