Super Dancer Chapter 4 finale: Shilpa Shetty grabs eyeballs with her performance on ‘Nadiyon Paar’, watch video

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is all set to show off her dance skills in the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The social media handles of Sony TV on Thursday released a promo, giving us a glimpse into Shilpa’s glittering performance. The finale episode will announce the winner from finalists Florina Gogoi, Esha Mishra, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj, and Neerja.

Dancing to “Nadiyon Paar” from Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi, Shilpa will turn into a mermaid. The actor is one of the judges on the show, apart from Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

Earlier this week, in a promo released by the channel, Shilpa Shetty was seen shaking a leg with Tabu on the latter’s popular song from the 1994 film Vijaypath, “Ruk Ruk Ruk”. Tabu, who was the special guest, has worked with Shilpa in the 1996 movie Himmat, also starring Sunny Deol.

Post Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa is also gearing up to judge the upcoming season of India’s Got Talent on Sony TV. A few days ago, its makers revealed Shilpa as the first confirmed judge. The channel also announced that its auditions will start soon.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2.