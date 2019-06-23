Super Dancer Chapter 3 Grand Finale: Here’s when and where you can watch the dance show

Dance reality show dedicated to kids Super Dancer 3 will have its grand finale today, which is Sunday, June 23, 2019. The final five contestants Rupsa Batabyal, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verna, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi will battle it out for the top spot.

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on the show, will mesmerise the audiences by performing the Bharatnatyam for the first time. The actor is an accomplished performer of the dance form but has not actually put it to use in any of her movies.

So a majority of the audiences will be treated to her Bharatnatyam performance for the very first time.

“I am performing bharatnatyam after 25 years in my entire dancing career. It was by choice that I didn’t perform bharatnatyam on small screen. While preparing for the act I was very nervous as I rarely do any stage performance. I get such opportunities once in an year when I am part of dance reality shows like Super Dancer. In the show contestants like Dhairya Tandon and Anwesha Bhataiya have brought the different level of classical tadka in their dancing which somewhere encouraged me to choose bharatnatyam as my Grand Finale performance,” Shilpa said.

Anurag Basu said, “I want Shilpa back on the big screen. It’s been a long time we saw Shilpa on big screen.” Adding further judge Geeta Kapoor commented, “Divas like Shilpa should always be on the big screens setting benchmarks for others. I feel grateful and blessed to witness Shilpa perform live. I don’t think I will ever be able to match the benchmark Shilpa has set with her performance on Super Dancer Chapter 3.”

The finale will be telecast at 8 pm on Sony. In case you are not able to watch it on your TV or do not have access to it, you can watch it on Sony’s streaming service, SonyLIV.