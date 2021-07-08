scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Super Dancer 4: Tanuja leaves everyone spellbound with her graceful performance, Kajol shares an emotional message for her mother

Tanuja will be appearing as a special guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4's upcoming episode.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 9:11:41 am
tanujaTanuja and Shilpa Shetty shake a leg on Super Dancer Chapter 4. (Photo: PR Handout)

Veteran actor Tanuja will be seen as the special guest in the upcoming episode of Sony TV’s dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The contestants will be seen grooving to her iconic songs.

In a teaser of the show shared by the makers recently, we not only see the contestants but also Tanuja herself sway gracefully on the stage to the beloved song “Raat Akeli Hai”. When judge Shilpa Shetty asks Tanuja about the several impromptu parts of the track that she performed, Tanuja is heard responding, “Everything was impromptu, darling.”

In the clip, we also see a video message for Tanuja from her daughter and Bollywood star Kajol. Kajol showers love on her mother and states that “The greatest gift that my mother has given me is my upbringing.”

super dancer 4 Tanuja with judges and contestants on Super Dancer 4. (Photo: PR Handout)

The emotional nature of the message leaves Tanuja teary-eyed as we hear her say in the end, “Sometimes, you don’t have the words to express what you feel.”

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. The show airs every weekend at 8 pm on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

dilip kumar funeral amitabh bachchan saira banu, abhishek subhash ghai
Amitabh Bachchan, Subhash Ghai and others attend Dilip Kumar’s funeral

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement