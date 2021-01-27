Super Dancer 4 digital audition: Here’s how you can participate in the dance reality show

The auditions for Super Dancer 4 are being conducted virtually.

Kids dance reality show Super Dancer is set to be back with its fourth season. Given the pandemic, the makers have decided to conduct digital auditions this year. Aspiring contestants can register themselves on the SonyLIV app for auditions.

After the registration, there will be a few more rounds, and the shortlisted contestants will then be invited for the final studio round in Mumbai.

The last three seasons of Super Dancer were judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. While the trio is yet to sign their contract, sources suggest that they will be back in the judges’ chair.

Children from the age of 4-14, who are Indian citizens, can participate in the dance reality show.

Here’s how you can register for Super Dancer 4

1. Download the SonyLIV app. The audition page is already active.

2. After reading and accepting the terms and conditions, choose your preferred language and fill up the online form.

3. Since participation is for children, they would need to submit parents/legal guardian details and approval.

4. Share details of your training (if any) and your preferred style of dancing.

5. Make sure all details filled by you are correct as the team will be contacting you through the same.

6. The form also asks you which city would you prefer to audition from (if selected). The choice is between Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai.

7. You would then need to upload your audition video. You can perform in two styles and the video has to be less than 1:30 minutes.

8. The video has to be shot with no video effects or editing. The dance videos should be in horizontal/landscape format. Make sure there is enough light in the room that along with the choreography, the facial expressions are also visible. The footwork should also be seen.

9. The makers have advised that contestants dress up age-appropriate and also have minimal makeup. Contestants who are performing popping and break dance should wear outfits where dance movements are clearly visible.

10. You can either use the camera in the app or upload a pre-recorded video. If you have issues uploading it, decrease the size and re-upload.

11. Once you are sure that this is your best performance, click the submit button.

12. The registrations are completely free and makers have cautioned viewers to not fall for agents/representatives seeking money for an audition.

The Super Dancer 4 digital audition will be live from January 26 to February 15. Those who are selected will receive a call in the next 15 days.

Produced by Frames Production, Super Dancer launched in 2016. The earlier winners of the show are Ditya Bhande, Bishal Sharma and Rupsa Batabyal.