Super Dancer 3 finale LIVE UPDATES

Super Dancer Chapter 3 2019 finale winner live updates: Rupsa Batabyal, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verna, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi are vying for the Super Dancer 3 trophy.
Super Dancer 3’s grand finale is currently underway. The popular kids’ dance reality show has captured millions of eyeballs around the country for about six months. The finale will decide who among finalists Rupsa Batabyal, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verna, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi will be crowned winner of the season.
The finale episode, which is being called ‘Super se bhi upar Grand Finale’, promises to be an explosive affair. Not only will we get to see who will end up as the victor of the reality show, but there will also be multiple dance performances by one of the judges, Shilpa Shetty.
The episode will also boast of Shilpa’s first on-screen Bharatanatyam dance performance. Although Shilpa is an accomplished practitioner of the dance form, she did not get a chance to showcase this talent before.
She will perform on not one, but four songs in the finale. The different costumes are designed by costume designer and fashion stylist Neeta Lulla. She will perform on these songs: “Titli” from Chennai Express, “Muqabala” from ABCD, “Aithe aa” from Bharat and “Ghoomar” from Padmavat.
Shilpa Shetty said, “I am performing bharatnatyam after 25 years. It was by choice that I didn’t perform bharatnatyam on small screen. While preparing for the act, I was very nervous as I rarely do any stage performance. I get such opportunities once in an year when I am part of dance reality shows like Super Dancer. In the show, contestants like Dhairya Tandon and Anwesha Bhataiya have brought the different level of classical tadka in their dancing which somewhere encouraged me to choose bharatnatyam as my Grand Finale performance,”
Anurag Basu, another judge on the show, said, “I want Shilpa back on the big screen. It’s been a long time we saw Shilpa on big screen.” Judge Geeta Kapoor added, “Divas like Shilpa should always be on the big screens setting benchmarks for others. I feel grateful and blessed to witness Shilpa perform live. I don’t think I will ever be able to match the benchmark Shilpa has set with her performance on Super Dancer Chapter 3.”
A sneak peek at Shilpa Shetty's performance
Super Dancer Chapter 3 judge Shilpa Shetty will showcase her dancing skills during the grand finale.