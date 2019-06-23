Super Dancer 3 finale LIVE UPDATES

Super Dancer 3’s grand finale is currently underway. The popular kids’ dance reality show has captured millions of eyeballs around the country for about six months. The finale will decide who among finalists Rupsa Batabyal, Saksham Sharma, Tejas Verna, Gourav Sarwan and Jaishree Gogoi will be crowned winner of the season.

The finale episode, which is being called ‘Super se bhi upar Grand Finale’, promises to be an explosive affair. Not only will we get to see who will end up as the victor of the reality show, but there will also be multiple dance performances by one of the judges, Shilpa Shetty.

The episode will also boast of Shilpa’s first on-screen Bharatanatyam dance performance. Although Shilpa is an accomplished practitioner of the dance form, she did not get a chance to showcase this talent before.

She will perform on not one, but four songs in the finale. The different costumes are designed by costume designer and fashion stylist Neeta Lulla. She will perform on these songs: “Titli” from Chennai Express, “Muqabala” from ABCD, “Aithe aa” from Bharat and “Ghoomar” from Padmavat.