Sunny Leone heads for Splitsvilla 11 shoot with Noah and Asher

Sunny Leone is all set to make a comeback on the small screen. The actor will be seen in the eleventh season of controversial dating show Splitsvilla. Sunny, who has been hosting the show for four years, posted a picture from the Mumbai airport where she was seen heading for the show’s shoot with her entourage. This time, the journey is a bit more special because Sunny is accompanied by her two newborn twins, Asher and Noah.

Sunny took to Twitter and wrote, “Next stop @MTVSplitsvilla with the crew! Nannies extraordinaire Karen & Mumta, and the crew @yofrankay Anand and @PYedle and the cuties Noah and Asher!” Apart from Sunny, the show would be hosted by Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha, who returned to Splitsvilla after a sabbatical.

Next stop @MTVSplitsvilla with the crew! Nannies extraordinaire Karen & Mumta, and the crew @yofrankay Anand and @PYedle and the cuties Noah and Asher! pic.twitter.com/UKn25RytQ4 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 4, 2018

Sunny Leone had earlier said that Splitsvilla is an escape for her from the filmy world. The actor said, “It is always fun. For me, there are so many things that go wrong throughout the year, some movies are good some are not, different things that you want to do but they don’t pan out the way you want to. For one month I escape my own world, go into Splitsvilla and I enter the lives of these contestants.”

The show will air from July this year.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has her hands full with films. She is making her debut in the South industry as a lead actor with Veeramahadevi. The actor will also be seen in a web series based on her life titled Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone.

