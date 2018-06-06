Sunny Leone starts shooting for Splitsvilla 11 after visiting Amritsar with kids Noah and Asher

Sunny Leone on the sets of Splitsvilla 11 with Rannvijay Singha. Sunny Leone on the sets of Splitsvilla 11 with Rannvijay Singha.

Actor Sunny Leone has started shooting for the much-awaited and controversial show Splitsvilla 11. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the show where she is all smiles with a bunch of kids around. We can also spot her co-host Rannvijay Singha. Along with the picture, Sunny wrote, “@mtvsplitsvilla season 11 starts out amazing but these kids really made @rannvijaysingha and my day so so special!”

Sunny, who made her small screen debut with Bigg Boss 5, has been hosting Splitsvilla for four years now.

Before joining the Splitsvilla crew, Sunny Leone visited Amritsar to perform last rites of her parents. The actor was happy to be accompanied by her twins Noah and Asher on the journey. She shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “My boys finally got the chance to say hello to my parents at the Ganga where I scattered their ashes. Starting a new project and we’ve all come to seek my parents blessings.”

Next stop @MTVSplitsvilla with the crew! Nannies extraordinaire Karen & Mumta, and the crew @yofrankay Anand and @PYedle and the cuties Noah and Asher! pic.twitter.com/UKn25RytQ4 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 4, 2018

My boys finally got the chance to say hello to my parents at the Ganga where I scattered their ashes. Starting a new project and we’ve all come to seak my parents blessings. @tomas_moucka Karyn Prabhakar Anand and @yofrankay pic.twitter.com/2rqUGDjLp0 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 4, 2018

On the work front, Sunny Leone is making her debut in the South industry as a lead actor with Veeramahadevi. The actor will also be seen in a web series based on her life titled Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone.

Rannvijay, on the other hand, is at present seen as a mentor in Roadies’ on-going season. He is also seen in Viu’s web-series Kaushiki.

