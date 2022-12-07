Sunny Leone says cyberstalking has become a part of modern dating: ‘It’s scary’

Actor Sunny Leone is back to host Splitsvilla 14, with Arjun Bijlani joining her this year. The dating reality show on MTV not only gives youngsters a chance to find love but also enter the entertainment industry. Over the years, many of the contestants have gone on to become actors after gaining fame via the reality show.

For Sunny, that’s a normal progression for these contestants. Disagreeing with the claims that the show is only an ‘audition platform’ for many, the actor told indianexpress.com, “That’s the name of the game. We work in an industry where you have to go and be part of as many projects as you can. To achieve your goals, you will have to step up on as many opportunities coming your way. One not only gets to learn something through it but you never know who will notice you. Also, one project leads to another, so I think there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Discussing love in the current time, the actor said that on Splitsvilla, most contestants are between the age of 18-25 and are ‘hot, sexy, talented and intelligent’. She added that the show gives them a chance to meet like-minded people and bond with others, not just romantically, but also develop close friendships.

When asked what strikes her most about modern dating, she quickly answered, “Cyberstalking”. Elaborating on the same, the actor said that when she was dating, things were very different. Today, people already have all the information about their dates via the internet. “It would be so scary to date now. Thank god I have Daniel (husband Daniel Weber),” she said.

She also mentioned how couples face the biggest challenge while they are getting to know each other. “When you are attracted to the other person, you like all their basic qualities. However, as you start fine-tuning, there may be a few hurdles, big or small as you get to know them better. If you manage to pass that, I think everything becomes so much better.

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and has three kids — Nisha and twins Noah and Asher.