Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha promote MTV Splitsvilla 11

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha at the promotional event of MTV Splitsvilla season 11. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha at the promotional event of MTV Splitsvilla season 11.

MTV’s popular dating reality show, Splitsvilla is back with its eleventh season. Hosts Sunny Leone and Rannviajy Singha promoted the show on Friday. Splitsvilla season 11 will see several contestants right from celebrities to commoners. Roadies Xtreme contestants Shruti Sinha and Rohit Hingorani, Haider actor Anshuman Malhotra, TV actors Fahad Ali, Shagun Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, Roshani Wadhwani and Marathi film actor Sheetal Tiwari among others will be seen fighting for their love in the show.

Talking about the show, Sunny Leone earlier said, “There was a time when falling in love was easy and it wasn’t about making choices. Today’s youth not only makes a conscious decision before choosing a partner but considers multiple factors as well. This season of MTV Splitsvilla will see contestants in a setup which will have an array of options in addition to someone’s advice at disposal.”

See photos from the promotional event of Splitsvilla 11:

Sunny Leone at the event of MTV Splitsvilla season 11. Sunny Leone at the event of MTV Splitsvilla season 11.

Rannvijay Singha at MTV Splitsvilla season 11 event. Rannvijay Singha at MTV Splitsvilla season 11 event.

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha strike a pose. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha strike a pose.

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha promote MTV Splitsvilla season 11. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha promote MTV Splitsvilla season 11.

Splitsvilla 11 hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. Splitsvilla 11 hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone.

Splitsvilla 11 airs every Sunday at 7 pm on MTV. Splitsvilla 11 airs every Sunday at 7 pm on MTV.

Sunny Leone has been hosting Splitsvilla since 2014.

