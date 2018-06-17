Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha’s Splitsvilla 11 photos are too cute for words

Sunny Leone comes back on television with Splitsvilla 11. Sunny Leone comes back on television with Splitsvilla 11.

Dating reality show Splitsvilla began in 2007. Now, in 2018, the show is coming back with its eleventh season and hosts – Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. The two actors have started shooting for the show in Jim Corbett National Park and often share photos from the sets. Sunny and Rannvijay have been making sure to create the right buzz and curiosity among their fans about the dating show.

In one of the new photos, Sunny is seen trying to punch Rannvijay. The image, which was shared on Rannvijay’s Instagram account, was captioned as, “Me-“seriously bro” Sunny- “you know how good friends we are.”

Rannvijay shares that there is never a dull moment with Sunny on the sets. He wrote, “#splitsvilla running successfully since 2007! #splitsvilla11 coming soon!! With @sunnyleone there are no dull moments on the set!”

Sunny Leone has been also praising her co-host. She captioned a photo as, “My partner in crime for @mtvsplitsvilla 11! Little Big Bro @rannvijaysingha the laughing never stops!”

Rannvijay Singha was one of the first celebrities to meet Sunny’s twin sons Noah and Asher. After adopting Nisha last year, Sunny shared the news of being a mother to a pair of twins through surrogacy, earlier this year.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen next in her debut Tamil film as a lead actor, Veermahadevi. The first look of the film featuring Sunny was recently released.

