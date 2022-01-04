Sunny Leone leaves Kapil Sharma stunned as she asks ‘aap mujhe call nahi karte’. His hilarious reply is a winner

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see actor Sunny Leone on the show and in a promo released by the makers, it looks like this is going to be a hilarious episode. Sunny will be joined by singers Mika Singh, Shaarib Sabri and Toshi Sabri.

As Sunny and singer Mika take the stage, Kapil tells her that he hasn’t seen her in a long time to which Sunny said, “I know, aap mujhe call nahi karte. Hi bhi nahi bolte. Kuch nahi (I know, you don’t call me. Don’t even say Hi to me),” and while this stuns Kapil, Archana Puran Singh and Mika are left in splits.

Kapil had an even more hilarious comeback to this as he said, “Maine tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki (I got married waiting for your phone number).”

On Tuesday, Kapil’s show member Sumona Chakravarti shared on her social media that she has tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you,” she shared on her Instagram story.

This episode, which was likely shot before Sumona’s diagnosis, features her in the promo with Sudesh Lehri.

Earlier, actors like Drashti Dhami, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, Prem Chopra and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for the coronavirus.