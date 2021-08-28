Sunny Leone performs traditional Bengali dance with Helen, Remo D’Souza on Dance Dance Junior 2. See photos

Sunny Leone along with veteran actor Helen and choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza recently appeared on set of Dane Dance Junior 2 to shoot the show’s season finale in Kolkata.

Sunny, on Friday, took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of the season finale episode where she was seen performing the Bengali traditional Dhunachi dance along with Helen and Remo. The grand finale was aired on August 22 on Star Jalsha.

Sharing some memorable moments from the show, Sunny wrote, “It was an honour to share the stage with these legends!! @remodsouza @mithunchakrabortyofficial, Helen Ji, @imdevadhikari @monami_ghosh… #DanceDanceJuniorSeason2 #SunnyLeone #Bangla @starjalsha.”

The show is judged and mentored by National award-winning actor and the original Disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty and Tollywood actors Dev Adhikar and Monami Ghosh.

The second season of Dance Dance Junior was a star-studded affair, as it has witnessed many Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar, Debashree Roy and Rituparna Sengupta as special guests.

On the work front Sunny is busy shooting her first Tamil film Shero. She recently shared an update on her work on her social media platsforms too.

Apart from Shero, Sunny is is also hosting the 13th season of television reality show MTV Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The duo, along with the crew, filmed the new season in Kerala earlier this year, following Covid-19 protocol and with a bio-bubble created for the team.