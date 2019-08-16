Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha: Splitsvilla X2 is your best shot at love

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are all set to give youngsters a chance to find love through Splitsvilla X2. Starting tonight, the dating reality show will see 16 boys and 10 girls competing to find their perfect partners.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, hosts and mentors Sunny and Rannvijay share more about the new season, whether science is important in love and the best and worst parts of hosting Splitsvilla.

Here are a few excerpts from the conversation:

What’s new about Splitsvilla X2?

Sunny: The contestants are new, we are not (laughs). We shot it a different location and the craziness will definitely be very new. We just give these contestants some situations and what they create out of it is just amazing.

Rannvijay: Splitsvilla X2 is your best shot at love. The youngsters in this generation don’t know how to find love. They are so involved in social media and dating apps. So it’s interesting to see them put in a situation where they have to physically connect with each other to know more about the people they like. Also, this year, we have had a very diverse and interesting bunch of contestants. If I can say, it was a very ‘visphotak’ batch.

While the contestants get to learn a lot from you both, is there anything you learnt from them?

Sunny: Lots of ‘gaalis’ and words that I never even knew existed. There are so many things you get to see and learn from them.

Rannvijay: What I really find intriguing is that they are very different from the time we were young and dating or seeing people. The generation is overexposed to information. They no more ask normal things as they already know it from their social media pages. Cyberstalking has become a really important part of their dating lives. Also, they are really ready for things, even on a reality show and it’s amazing to see them.

Every year, Splitsvilla introduces a new theme. How important is it to the format of the show?

Sunny: That’s the base of the show. It helps us in creating different situations for the contestants.

Rannvijay: A theme helps the team to go ahead in a direction. Also, we plan it based on what’s happening around. This year, you will see a connection with online dating apps. We try to adapt to whatever is the current trend. So yes, it is also a very important part of the format.

From the few years, the oracle has become a decisive factor. Do you personally believe that there is a science involved in love?

Sunny: There is definitely some science involved. But there’s also a fair amount of emotions. I think, in today’s time both are important.

Rannvijay: It does take you to a certain stage very quickly. So science helps in filtering through the process. But at the end of the day, there has to be a connection. Love is not science but that definitely helps us in finding a perfect partner.

What’s the best and worst part of hosting Splitsvilla?

Rannvijay: The best part, of course, is that we get to do it together. Also, I can speak for both of us, that we actually get involved a lot into the contestants’ lives. We are so immersed that we want to know what happens next. I enjoy watching them and that’s really good. The worst part for me is when people get dumped and leave heartbroken. And not just romantically, but sometimes they are even betrayed by friends. As hosts, we can’t show our emotions but we do feel bad. Especially Sunny, I have seen her get really upset.

Sunny: ‘Itna gussa aata hai’ (makes a face). But yes it’s always good to see them grow not just as contestants but also as human beings.

Starting August 16, Splitsvilla X2 will air every Friday at 7 pm on MTV.