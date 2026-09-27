‘Sunita has not entered the kitchen’: Anil Kapoor reveals wife’s pre-marriage condition

Actor Anil Kapoor is currently hosting the game-based reality show India Ke Top 1 Percent. On the show, he has been connecting with the contestants and the audience by sharing anecdotes from his life. In the latest episode, while interacting with a contestant, the actor recalled the time when he was preparing to marry Sunita Kapoor.

During the India Ke Top 1 Percent episode, a contestant’s admission that she wanted to escape household chores prompted Anil Kapoor to recall a similar condition his wife Sunita had laid down before their marriage. He revealed that Sunita had made it clear that she did not want to enter the kitchen after marriage, a condition that motivated him to work harder and become successful enough to honour her wish.

Anil said, “My wife Sunita had kept a condition that she would only marry me if she didn’t have to enter the kitchen. After listening to her condition, I thought I would have to work so hard and become successful that she wouldn’t have to go to the kitchen. I took that responsibility, and to date, Sunita has not entered the kitchen.”

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Also Read: ‘I have not been able to forgive myself’: Anil Kapoor reveals parental regret over Rhea Kapoor

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Anil Kapoor has always spoken fondly of his wife Sunita Kapoor. In May, he wrote on Instagram, “42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was. I’ve said it before, and I’ll keep saying it: you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, and show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don’t take a single one for granted. To my best friend, my partner, my everything: Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to forever still ahead of us.”

Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s love story

Anil Kapoor married Sunita in 1984, but their love story began more than a decade earlier with a prank call. In a 2024 interview with Hindustan Times, Anil recalled that back in 1973, when he was still struggling to find his footing in the film industry, one of his friends gave his number to Sunita, who was a successful model at the time, and asked her to make a prank call to him. Anil was hooked as soon as he heard her voice.

Speaking about their relationship in a 2022 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Anil said, “Our love story began on the phone, a landline, and then we became close friends. Of course, then we met, fell in love, and that’s where it began. From friendship, we felt that we were compatible in every department, in every way; as they say, marriages are made in heaven.”

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Anil and Sunita dated for nearly 11 years before tying the knot. During much of their courtship, Anil was still trying to establish himself as an actor, while Sunita, who was financially independent, often supported him. Recalling how Sunita stood by him during his struggling years, Anil told Bollywood Bubble, “When I met her, I was not doing very well financially. She would take care of a lot of things, and that’s how we shared the load. She stepped forward to share the load where money was concerned. There were times when I couldn’t afford certain things; sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, and sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other. She would quickly slip some money out of her bag, and before I could come to know it, she’d already paid the bill. I was the bad guy; it’s all hats off to her for how she managed this relationship.”

India Ke Top 1 percent is produced by Banijay Asia. The show airs on Star Plus and streams on Jio Hotstar every Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm.