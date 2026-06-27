‘I’ve kept my wife like a flower’: Sunita says Govinda ‘tensed’ about her doing Lock Upp

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premieres on Netflix India today. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is also a contestant on the latest season. Of late, Sunita and Govinda’s married life has been under the scanner; the couple has been rumored to have parted ways.

Amidst all this, Sunita has also been establishing her career through YouTube vlogs, and now she has also ventured into the reality space. Recently, while talking to SCREEN, Sunita opened up about her decision to participate in Lock Upp and also revealed how Govinda reacted to this decision.

Sunita on participating in Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa

Talking about why she chose to participate in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita revealed, “I decided to do Lock Upp because Ekta loves me a lot and even I love her. She is doing a film with my son, Yash, and is launching me and me together. I am playing the role of Yash’s mother for the first time. I was indeed offered many reality shows – Rise And Fall, The 50, Traitors, Alliance, but I chose Lock Upp. I have no hard feelings for any other show; I thought if I do Lock Upp, I would be taken care of properly.”

Also Read: ‘I want a son like Govinda, not a husband’: Sunita Ahuja reveals the one thing she regrets after 40 years of marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

She further added, “I am not scared of anyone watching me 24/7; I am what I am. I will never change myself for anybody in the world. From this show, people will come to know what Sunita Ahuja is. I am very fit mentally and physically; I know how to handle all situations. I am not scared of tasks; I don’t lie, so I will do well. But it also depends on luck.”

Sunita on Govinda’s reaction to her Lock Upp participation

Sharing if Govinda was aware of this development and how he reacted to Sunita’s participation in the show, Sunita said, “Govinda was very tensed. He said, ‘Main ne apni biwi ko phool ki tarah paala hai, usko andar kisi ne dukh de diya toh woh rone lagegi.’ (‘I have taken care of my wife like a flower; if anyone hurts her inside, she will cry’.) He was very concerned that no one should misbehave with his wife. Govinda is concerned that no one hurts me or makes me cry. He was very much concerned about why I am doing this show. But he doesn’t know that his wife is very strong, can tolerate and fight with everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)

Given the rumors about them, Sunita also added that she wouldn’t tolerate anyone commenting on her personal life. “This is not a family show, so I will not tolerate anyone talking about my family. Govinda is very senior, so nobody can point fingers at him. I am his wife; I can say what I want, but no third person can talk about him,” Sunita added.

It has been rumored for a long time that Sunita and Govinda are headed for divorce; while the couple has not officially commented on this, Sunita has been talking about issues between them. She even accused Govinda of infidelity. She had said in an interview, “People who gossip are all doing it on social media. They speak rubbish. We don’t have to focus on that; we have to see what’s going on in our house. Till the time Govinda’s mother was alive, he was very good. He has been good after that as well. Govinda is a good son, brother. But, as a husband, what I want.. I love going to parties, for dinners, on holiday, but he got so indulged in providing for his family, that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself.”

“This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar; what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There’s no point even regretting it now; I can’t leave him now. It has been 40 years now; even thinking about it would be a crime.” In February, in her YouTube vlog, Sunita had also said, “Many people took advantage of my innocence. I tolerated a lot — but not anymore. I have built my own identity now. I will always remain emotional because a 40-year relationship doesn’t break overnight. But I have become strong-hearted. He is my childhood love. If he changes and lives according to what I believe is right, I will forgive him. I don’t want to hear everything in the news. This is not the age where I can handle such stress — I am going through menopause. At this time, you need your husband and children to support you, not put pressure on you.”

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Before Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita was seen on Maa Hai Na with her daughter Tina. However, they had to exit the show midway due to personal reasons.