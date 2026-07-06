Sunita Ahuja in tears, wants to quit Lock Upp: ‘I suffer when I don’t listen to Govinda’

In the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the contestants had quite a tough day after exhausting their weekly budget, leaving them to starve for over 12 hours. While the pressure made them angry, the contestants also refused to eat the survival food trays that were sent to them. Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor strongly expressed their opinions about not being given food. Sunita Ahuja also broke down and asked to exit from the show immediately.

According to the format, contestants are supposed to earn digital money on the show by performing tasks. This weekly allowance, called ‘kharchaa paani,’ allows them to buy food from the digital canteen. Last night, the contestants were only left with Rs 3400, so they decided to order proper meals for Ram Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja, and beverages for others to share. However, both Ram and Sunita refused to eat while others starved. Ram Kapoor asked his fellow contestants to be mature and said he won’t eat. Sunita Ahuja also said, “We can’t keep you guys hungry.”

Also Read: ‘I’ve kept my wife like a flower’: Sunita says Govinda ‘tensed’ about her doing Lock Upp

After some time, the team sent survival food trays for contestants, while Ram Kapoor got a proper meal, others were only sent clear vegetable soup, which further left the contestants furious. Ram Kapoor said, “I have gotten a full tray of food, but for everybody else, including Sunita ji, there is only soup. They think I can eat my food while you all eat this rubbish, it’s not worth it. I will only eat if everyone’s food is sent.” Sunita Ahuja also lost her cool and said, “What the hell is this? They know people here have diabetes, so everybody should be given food. Just because we are not saying anything, they are messing with us. We have to beg for food, to hell with them.”

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When the contestants convinced Ram Kapoor to eat a little so that he could take his medicines, Ram said, “In this situation, I am not going to give in; if I do, I will lose respect for myself. I have to go back and face my family.” Sunita Ahuja also got emotional and said, “They have not done the right thing by making a mother starve. Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn’t mean they do this for footage. I want to leave today, I am done. Chi Chi (Govinda) kept telling me not to go; whenever I did not listen to him, I regretted it. I don’t want to live here.”

Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor asks to quit the show #LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/vseoEJdNB3 — ASH (@CA_ashhh) July 5, 2026

The next morning, the contestants were asked to answer some general knowledge questions in order to earn breakfast. Sunita refused to answer that and broke down, demanding that she should be allowed to exit from the show. She said, “I want to quit the show. I won’t eat, I will fall sick, and only then will they send me out, but I won’t stay here at any cost. Do they think we are losers? They think we come from slums?”

Ram Kapoor also added, “This show is not right for me, and vice versa, I shouldn’t have said yes to a show like this. I need to exit the show as soon as possible. I am not participating in this show anymore.”

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor’s meltdown

When the matter reached Riteish, the host told the contestants that they should have managed the weekly budget carefully and not ordered luxury items like Coke or protein shakes. He said, “You need to understand your earnings and needs. Madhuri, being a businesswoman, can you not run a house? The rule book says the budget has to last for six days. Some of you were heard saying that we will have to cave in and send food eventually. We sent survival trays, but you guys didn’t eat that.”

“You’ll need to understand which is more important, food or beverages? Those with medical exemptions will be given proper food till the time they are here. Sunita Maam, you ate a snack at 8 pm, after which soup was sent for you. According to the nutritionists and doctors here, the food required for you to take the medicine was provided,” Riteish said. Sunita responded, “I am used to having proper meals. I psychologically get palpitations, body shivers, and so on. I completely feel uneasy.”

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Riteish added that after Sunita starved for 12 hours, a proper food tray was sent for her in the morning. He added, “This is not that film where rebellion works, even though we are sitting back and wondering if there was a mistake from our end. Are we not delivering what we are promising? We are delivering everything we’ve promised.” Ram Kapoor responded and said, “This show is wrong for me; your rationale is right, but it is wrong for me. I don’t want to project that image or give justifications. Now that I am aware of the seriousness and intensity of the gameplay, I don’t belong here. I don’t want to disrespect the show or the makers or you guys, so please evict me.”

Riteish added, “Ram, we have worked together, spent so much time together. I have not seen someone more positive than you. No matter what’s going on, you always smiled on sets, and that’s your biggest strength. This show is such that things won’t go according to plan, but you have always seen light at the end of the tunnel. You have never left anything halfway; this situation is very small in front of you. You can overcome this.”

The host got emotional when Sunita Ahuja broke down. She said, “I am not cut out for such a game. I was hit last week during a task, and I am having an emotional breakdown, so I request that you guys evict me. I really don’t want to stay here; I want to go to my kids. I am having trouble breathing.” Riteish hugged Sunita Ahuja and said, “Let’s talk later.” He told the contestants, “You all are my responsibility too.”