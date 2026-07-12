Sunita Ahuja exits Lock Upp 2 on health grounds; opens up about her film debut

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, on Saturday exited Netflix India’s captive reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on health grounds. According to our sources, Sunita’s blood sugar levels had spiked significantly, requiring her to be hospitalised as a precautionary measure. On Saturday, Govinda and Tina Ahuja joined hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as Sunita voluntarily exited the show.

After being eliminated from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita spoke with SCREEN and said that she has now started to hate the word “reality” after this experience. Sunita also talked about her big screen debut with her son, Yash, in an Ekta Kapoor film.

Sunita Ahuja exits Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

Before exiting the show, Sunita Ahuja told hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, “I wanted to try and see how reality shows are. I don’t think it’s made for me. My health is not good, and my diabetes is not under control. I am also feeling anxiety because I am going through menopause. I am feeling chest pain, and difficulty breathing, hence I have been requesting to be removed from the show. I would love to go.”

Also Read: Govinda shows bullet on Lock Upp, jokes about Sunita Ahuja wanting to shoot him in chest

If she is gone 😞…. I am the one who really missing this lady is so entertaining, positive soul as well as so innocent so pure so real Bakio ka drama uff @thesunitaahuja missing you 💖 #Sunitaahuja #LockUpp2 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/qOPYIm1sR3 — 𝐌𝓸ℍ𝐀tά𝐑𝓜𝒶 🔱♤ (@AmaanyaFC_19) July 11, 2026

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Sunita Ahuja said that her health is better now. She also spoke about her journey on Lock Upp. “I am better now that I have come out. My journey on the show was very good. I made so many friends. All the young kids were my friends, and Ram Kapoor became my best buddy. Had my health not deteriorated, I would have continued with the show.”

Discussing if she felt everyone played safe with her, Sunita said, “Given my seniority, it wouldn’t have looked nice if they abused me. I had no reason to abuse them. Shilpa Shinde made a mistake by messing up with everyone on her first day, and she lost all respect. Maintaining your dignity is in your hands. Shilpa tried to provoke me, too, but eventually she got abused for it. If she talks about my family or my husband, she will get to hear this only.”

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda on their relationship

Govinda came to receive his wife Sunita Ahuja as she exited Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. Sharing how it felt seeing him after so many days, Sunita told SCREEN, “Mera dil garden garden ho gaya.” During the episode, Sunita also shared, “I am very happy seeing him. Govinda had asked me not to do the show. Whenever I don’t listen to him, I end up in trouble.”

On the show, Sunita had accused Govinda of cheating her. She also spoke about enduring infidelity for 40 years. As she exited Lock Upp 2, Sunita clarified that she and Govinda are together and said, “My mind has gotten clear on the show, and what I have learnt is, whatever it is, it’s in the family, said and done, keep it in the family.” Govinda added, “I believe there was a tough phase God brought on us. We came out of it, and I pray it doesn’t happen in the future. I am with her, and God willing, I will always be. Every person related to me, I love them all. Of course, she loves me. How would she be around for 40 years? See, we are in the film line, sometimes the work we do, there are times where there is an invisible Lock Upp, and I am coming from there, so you don’t see those shackles.”

Talking about Sunita’s emotional moments on Lock Upp, Govinda said, “She has never faced hardships, and I pray it never happens in the future also. Sunita is like a child.”

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Sunita Ahuja on safety precautions on Lock Upp Set

When asked if she would return to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a wild card contestant, Sunita Ahuja said, “I won’t go inside as a wildcard again. My health is not good, so the doctor has advised against it.” Sunita’s health started getting affected after the contestants faced some issues with food on the show. They had to starve for over 12 hours after exhausting their weekly budget. Talking about the issue, Sunita said, “The issues around food were purposely caused by Shilpa Shinde, which is why Ram Kapoor and I had to go on a hunger strike. The survival kits have nothing in them; they just provide you with some boiled carrots and peas, and an undercooked potato. How does a diabetes patient eat this? That’s why I didn’t eat.”

Talking about how the Netflix team and Ekta Kapoor took great care of her, Sunita added, “Safety precautions on set were very good. I thank Netflix and Ekta Kapoor. After my health issues, the doctor would come in thrice to check my sugar. And contrary to popular belief, I never abused the makers. I was so unwell that my mind wasn’t working. After constant monitoring, they also gave me proper diet food, keeping diabetes in mind. I also want to thank Farah and Riteish; they took great care of me. Riteish reminded me of my son Yash. The way he hugged me on the show, I just broke down. I thank them for the love, respect, and care they gave me. I love them.”

Sharing if she would do another reality show soon, Sunita said, “I have started hating the word reality shows now. But I would love to do some other good projects with Netflix, or any judging show. Reality shows I cannot do because of my health.”

Sunita Ahuja on her big screen debut

In a few months, Sunita Ahuja will be making her big-screen debut alongside her son, Yash Ahuja. Talking about the same, she told SCREEN, “Ekta Kapoor has launched my son Yash and me. I will be seen in the film as Yash’s mother. I will make my big screen debut, releasing in September. I cannot share much about the story though.”