Sunita Ahuja calls Kashmera Shah her ‘powerful bahu’ amidst Govinda-Komal Rani controversy

Actress Kashmera Shah has again come out in support of Sunita Ahuja amid controversy over the state of her marriage with actor Govinda. The actor was recently seen with alleged girlfriend, actor Komal Rani, at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. Later, Komal accused Sunita of trying to murder Govinda, for which Kashmera called her out. Kashmera is married to Govinda and Sunita’s nephew, actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek. On Wednesday, as Kashmera celebrated her birthday, Sunita Ahuja joined the celebrations. During an interaction with the paparazzi, Sunita referred to Kashmera as her ‘powerful bahu’.

Sunita said, “You know how people talk about ‘power couples’? Well, we are a power couple.” Sunita also added, “Humari powerful bahu (our powerful daughter-in-law).” Kashmera kissed Sunita and further added, “I learned everything from you.”

Also Read: ‘Govinda lost all respect’: Divya Khosla backs Sunita, slams actor’s appearance with Komal

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In April this year, Sunita Ahuja patched up with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, ending their long-standing feud of 14 years. She appeared on Laughter Chefs 3, where Kashmera had publicly apologized to Sunita on national television. “After 14 years, our exile has ended today,” Sunita had told the paparazzi as he reconciled with Krushna and Kashmera.

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In August, as the Sunita Ahuja-Govinda feud involving Komal Rani intensified, Kashmera made her stance very clear. She told the paparazzi, “That is my family, and I will protect them. I stand with the women in my family. If you want to write or understand anything, understand this: I stand with Sunita. Has she ever raised her voice before? Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong.”

Kashmera supported Sunita after Komal Rani called her a murderer

A few days back, Govinda’s appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar sparked off the controversy once again. After Sunita reacted to the visit, Komal Rani Swarnkar warned her on social media to stop using her name and even went on to call Sunita a murderer. “Jo aurat apne hi pati ko jaan se maarne ki koshish kar rahi ho, aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti. Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don’t understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public,” Komal wrote.

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She further added in her note, “Is this really a pain, or is it a carefully thought-out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely, and drive him to the point of death. I don’t think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn’t accomplish behind closed doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people’s sympathy? Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women.”

Reacting to Komal’s allegations, Kashmera stepped in to support Sunita and replied on social media. “Since the beginning of my career — 30 years and 50 films in total — not ‘one co-star’ of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married, Krushna Abhishek. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details. I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women. We are often called rude, obnoxious, dominating, focused, and selfish just because we look out for our families. But this is the first time we are called ‘murderers’. So if every mother, wife, sister, aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the ‘one man’ that they love — be it the father, the husband, the brother, or the dog — then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman, Sunita Ahuja, and I will always stand by you,” Kashmera had written on Instagram.

After Komal Rani’s post, Sunita had told the media that she doesn’t want to continue with the controversy. “I have nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star. I see that he is happy; God bless him. Let him live his life the way he wants to, because I don’t want to focus on all this. I simply pray to God that wherever he is, and whoever he is with, he is happy and remains happy. My main focus is my work. I don’t want to fall into controversies again and again,” Sunita said.