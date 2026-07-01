Sunita Ahuja says she was told to stay ‘quiet’ as Govinda had ‘countless flings for years’

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship has been under the scanner since last year. While there have been rumors about their separation, the couple has never officially confirmed the same. However, Sunita has time and again taken digs at Govinda straying outside their marriage. On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita Ahuja once again spoke about Govinda’s infidelity and why she never walked out of the relationship.

On the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, contestants were asked to share their views on infidelity. While Ram Kapoor initially supported cheating, Akanksha Chamola strongly opposed his opinion. During that discussion, Sunita told Harshad Chopda, “We are openly discussing this now, who had thought about this 40 years back. He is a star, had countless flings over the years. But we were taught to remain quiet; we were told that once you are married, you leave that house only after death.”

Also Read: ‘I’ve kept my wife like a flower’: Sunita says Govinda ‘tensed’ about her doing Lock Upp

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Later, talking to Shreya Kalra about feeling cheated in the marriage, Sunita shared, “Infidelity has been happening since day one, hasn’t it? He is a hero after all, so you can’t say anything. If I keep stressing at this age, my diabetes will spike. I just let it be and keep moving on. It’s fine, I live for my kids.”

When asked if Govinda continues to cheat on her and whether they have separated, Sunita said, “Can you really stop anyone? Should I go and sit in front of him 24/7? You can’t really, the other person will get irritated too. I don’t think too much now. We’ve got two houses, and many people come to meet him, and I need some privacy in my own home.” Further, when Shreya asked Sunita if she had ever sought another relationship or if she seeks one now, the star wife said, “It’s not my age to do all this, I don’t like it.”

Sunita-Govinda relationship

Sunita and Govinda have been married for over 40 years, and while she has often complained about Govinda not being a great husband, Sunita has fiercely guarded her personal life, too. Ahead of entering Lock Upp, she had told SCREEN that she won’t allow a third person to comment about him. “This is not a family show, so I will not tolerate anyone talking about my family. Govinda is very senior, so nobody can point fingers at him. I am his wife; I can say what I want, but no third person can talk about him.”

Talking about her divorce rumors, Sunita had earlier said in an interview, “People who gossip are all doing it on social media. They speak rubbish. We don’t have to focus on that; we have to see what’s going on in our house. Till the time Govinda’s mother was alive, he was very good. He has been good after that as well. Govinda is a good son, brother. But, as a husband, what I want.. I love going to parties, for dinners, on holiday, but he got so indulged in providing for his family, that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself. This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar; what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There’s no point even regretting it now; I can’t leave him now. It has been 40 years now; even thinking about it would be a crime.”

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She had also revealed in her YouTube vlog, “Many people took advantage of my innocence. I tolerated a lot — but not anymore. I have built my own identity now. I will always remain emotional because a 40-year relationship doesn’t break overnight. But I have become strong-hearted. He is my childhood love. If he changes and lives according to what I believe is right, I will forgive him. I don’t want to hear everything in the news. This is not the age where I can handle such stress — I am going through menopause. At this time, you need your husband and children to support you, not put pressure on you.”

Recently talking to SCREEN, Sunita also revealed how Govinda reacted to her participation in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. She said, “Govinda was very tense. He said, ‘Main ne apni biwi ko phool ki tarah paala hai, usko andar kisi ne dukh de diya toh woh rone lagegi.’ (‘I have taken care of my wife like a flower; if anyone hurts her inside, she will cry’.) He was very concerned that no one should misbehave with his wife. Govinda is concerned that no one hurts me or makes me cry. He was very much concerned about why I am doing this show. But he doesn’t know that his wife is very strong, can tolerate and fight with everyone.”