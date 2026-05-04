‘I didn’t take it as humiliation’: Sunil Pal reacts to Samay Raina banter on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sunil Pal has been quite vocal about the changing landscape of stand-up comedy, often expressing his disapproval of the increasing use of profane language by younger comics. He had earlier shared his strong views during the controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent, which was eventually taken down following backlash over an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia.

Now, in an interesting turn of events, Kapil Sharma brought Sunil Pal and Samay Raina face-to-face on his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Their on-screen banter quickly grabbed attention online, with many viewers feeling that Sunil was invited only to be mocked.

In a promo, Samay is seen taking playful jabs at Sunil, even joking, “Sir, I have no issues with you except one—why don’t you brush your teeth?” He also poked fun at Sunil’s appearance at a film premiere, quipping that he prefers wearing slippers and that shoes “find their way to him anyway.” While judges Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh laughed along, a section of the internet felt the remarks crossed a line and were humiliating.

‘Didn’t take it as humiliation’

However, Sunil Pal has now addressed the criticism, making it clear that he did not perceive the exchange as disrespectful. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, “I didn’t take it as humiliation because it was a comedy show. Pulling each other’s leg is part of the format. If someone appears before you, you don’t harm them—you joke around. I made punchlines on him, and he did the same.” He added that if the setting had been serious, he might have reacted differently, but in comedy, even superstars like Shah Rukh Khan are not spared.

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Sunil further clarified that he was aware in advance about Samay’s presence on the show and had no personal issues with him. “It’s not a personal beef,” he explained, adding, “It’s a difference of opinion—not just with Samay, but with many Gen-Z comedians who rely on abusive language. When you have talent, education, and access to platforms, your content should be better, not crass.”

The veteran stand-up comedian emphasized that audiences deserve cleaner, more thoughtful humor and urged young comedians to use their resources responsibly. Reflecting on his own journey, he pointed out that his generation created comedy with far fewer opportunities, yet managed to keep it family-friendly.

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This is not Sunil Pal-Samay Raina’s first collab post India’s Got Latent controversy

Notably, this isn’t the first time Sunil Pal has criticized Samay Raina’s work. In February last year, he had strongly condemned India’s Got Latent, calling such comedians a “blot on society” and even suggesting strict action against them for promoting obscene content.

Interestingly, despite their differing views, Sunil and Samay had collaborated in January 2026 for a STRCH advertisement. In the ad, Sunil initially insists he won’t use abusive language for a roast, questioning the concept. However, in a humorous twist, he eventually gives in after learning about the payment—adding a layer of irony to his otherwise firm stance on clean comedy.