Sunil Pal mourns the death of comedian Parag Kansara, recalls Raju Srivastava: ‘The world of comedy is losing many gems…’

Comedian Sunil Pal mourned the death of comedian Parag Kansara. Sunil took to Instagram and confirmed his death in an Instagram video. He remembered the time he had spent with him on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He also referred to Raju Srivastava, who had passed away on September 21.

In his video, Sunil said, “Namaskar friends! Another bad news, one that has wrenched our hearts, came from the industry of comedy. Our sixth companion from Laughter Challenge, Parag Kansara is dead. He used to do his comedy pieces by the name Ulta Soch. He used to think of things in a different way and made us laugh. He is dead. What is happening to the world of comedy? Who cast an evil eye on the world of comedy? Why are such things happening with people who make us laugh, people who make efforts to make us laugh; and their families? I have no clue.”

Remembering Parag, Sunil further said, “My memories with Parag are fresh. He considered me as young brother, I did films with him Bombay to Goa, Bhawnao ko Samjho. We did hundreds of TV shows and thousands live shows together. He was a great artist – Gujarati was his mother tongue and he lived in Vadodara. He was a part time magician, did odd jobs and often took all responsibilities of kids for functions. He had worked in circus as well. Please pray for his soul and his family. It is tough to believe he is no more. Pray to God to save comedians, not just those who are professional comedians but everyone who makes others laugh.”

Sunil added that the ‘pillars’ of comedy are being stripped away. Speaking about Raju Srivastava and Deepesh Bhan, he said, “We just lost Raju Srivastava and we are yet to come to terms with his death. We still remember his jokes and laugh. But the truth is that he is not with us physically. Prior to his death, we lost Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan at a very young age. Four or five days ago my dear friend Jeetu Gupta (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor) lost his son, his house faced the tragedy. Prior to that comic poet Ashok Sidhwani, Anant Srimauli also died. The world of comedy is losing many gems. God, do you have a dearth of comedians in your court that you are snatching away our comedy kings and magicians?”

Sunil Pal also requested God to save comedians for this world and ended his video by asking everyone to take care of themselves.