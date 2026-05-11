Sunil Pal claims his jokes removed from Kapil Sharma’s show; Samay Raina shown favouritism: ‘It was all planned’

Sunil Pal accused the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show of not letting him perform his stand-up act and also purposely targeting him during the Samay Raina episode.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiMay 11, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Sunil Pal on The Great Indian Kapil ShowSunil Pal on feeling targeted during The Great Indian Kapil Show (Photo: Netflix India / YouTube Screengrab)
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Comedian Sunil Pal was recently seen on a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode, which streamed on 2nd May, featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, and also had Sunil Pal make a special appearance. However, the seasoned stand-up comedian revealed that he felt targeted while he was on the show. Sharing details in a conversation with content creator Suraj Kumar, Sunil added that he wasn’t aware that Samay and Ranveer would also be there, nor was he allowed to perform a stand-up act that he was promised, and he also felt a bias from the audience, as well as Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sunil Pal on Kapil Sharma Show’s experience

Sharing how Netflix wanted to highlight Samay and Ranveer, Sunil said, “Eventually it’s a Netflix show, and they thought their stars (Samay and Ranveer) are going through a downfall, so Netflix wanted to highlight them. Now, how could they do that? By calling them on Kapil Sharma’s show, to further put them in the limelight, they called me to boost TRPs. I was just standing there, didn’t say anything.”

Over the last few months, Sunil has expressed some strong views against Samay Raina. So when asked why he chose to go for the episode featuring them, Sunil said, “It was Kapil Sharma’s show, not Samay or Ranveer’s show. Even Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan go there, so what is so shocking if I went there? I was invited to Kapil Sharma’s show.

Also Read: ‘I didn’t take it as humiliation’: Sunil Pal reacts to Samay Raina banter on The Great Indian Kapil Show

 

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“I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalized it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out the few jokes I cracked.”

Revealing that not only his part, but Samay and Ranveer’s abusive language and vulgar gestures were also edited out from the episode.

Sunil further took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh and said, “It all became one-sided, I felt cornered and targeted at one point in time. A lot of people also noticed this; people were told purposely not to laugh at my jokes, and give extreme reactions to the other person’s smallest joke, too.”

He felt Sidhu showed favouritism. “Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying Too good, you are the next Kapil’. Even Archana was not laughing at that joke; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, then I felt there was some planning.”

Also Read | ‘I expected support’: Samay Raina confronts Sunil Pal on Kapil’s show, says learnt abuses from him

 

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Sunil Pal vs Samay Raina

Last year, after India’s Got Latent controversy, Sunil Pal had slammed Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for passing off abusive language as jokes. In one of his interviews, he also called Samay, ‘a terrorist of the comedy genre.’ Samay has also been taking digs at Sunil for reacting the way he did during India’s Got Latent Controversy.

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During the Kapil Sharma show’s special episode, Samay Raina was seen roasting Sunil Pal over his personal hygiene, and he also said he learned abusive words from watching Sunil’s video.

While Sunil and Samay Raina have collaborated for a few ads, Sunil also added that he has “no personal beef” against Samay. He even added that he was not mentally prepared for the roasting that happened on Kapil Sharma’s show.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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