Sunil Pal claims his jokes removed from Kapil Sharma’s show; Samay Raina shown favouritism: ‘It was all planned’

Comedian Sunil Pal was recently seen on a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode, which streamed on 2nd May, featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, and also had Sunil Pal make a special appearance. However, the seasoned stand-up comedian revealed that he felt targeted while he was on the show. Sharing details in a conversation with content creator Suraj Kumar, Sunil added that he wasn’t aware that Samay and Ranveer would also be there, nor was he allowed to perform a stand-up act that he was promised, and he also felt a bias from the audience, as well as Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sunil Pal on Kapil Sharma Show’s experience

Sharing how Netflix wanted to highlight Samay and Ranveer, Sunil said, “Eventually it’s a Netflix show, and they thought their stars (Samay and Ranveer) are going through a downfall, so Netflix wanted to highlight them. Now, how could they do that? By calling them on Kapil Sharma’s show, to further put them in the limelight, they called me to boost TRPs. I was just standing there, didn’t say anything.”

Over the last few months, Sunil has expressed some strong views against Samay Raina. So when asked why he chose to go for the episode featuring them, Sunil said, “It was Kapil Sharma’s show, not Samay or Ranveer’s show. Even Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan go there, so what is so shocking if I went there? I was invited to Kapil Sharma’s show.

Also Read: ‘I didn’t take it as humiliation’: Sunil Pal reacts to Samay Raina banter on The Great Indian Kapil Show

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“I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalized it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out the few jokes I cracked.”

Revealing that not only his part, but Samay and Ranveer’s abusive language and vulgar gestures were also edited out from the episode.

Sunil further took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh and said, “It all became one-sided, I felt cornered and targeted at one point in time. A lot of people also noticed this; people were told purposely not to laugh at my jokes, and give extreme reactions to the other person’s smallest joke, too.”

He felt Sidhu showed favouritism. “Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying Too good, you are the next Kapil’. Even Archana was not laughing at that joke; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, then I felt there was some planning.”

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Sunil Pal vs Samay Raina

Last year, after India’s Got Latent controversy, Sunil Pal had slammed Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for passing off abusive language as jokes. In one of his interviews, he also called Samay, ‘a terrorist of the comedy genre.’ Samay has also been taking digs at Sunil for reacting the way he did during India’s Got Latent Controversy.

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During the Kapil Sharma show’s special episode, Samay Raina was seen roasting Sunil Pal over his personal hygiene, and he also said he learned abusive words from watching Sunil’s video.

While Sunil and Samay Raina have collaborated for a few ads, Sunil also added that he has “no personal beef” against Samay. He even added that he was not mentally prepared for the roasting that happened on Kapil Sharma’s show.