Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Sunil Pal takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek: ‘What will you do outside of The Kapil Sharma Show? The same B grade films?’

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek announced his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show over monetary differences with the makers.

Sunil Pal and Krushna AbhishekComedian Sunil Pal has posted a video talking about Krushna Abhishek's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Instagram/sunilpalcomedian/krushna30

Comedian Sunil Pal has uploaded a video on his social media handle, taking a jibe at actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek for leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna has been working with the host of the show Kapil Sharma since 2018 but recently announced exit over monetary differences with the show-makers.

Sunil, who rose to fame after winning the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and defeated likes of Raju Srivastava, Bhagwant Mann, and Ahsaan Qureshi, said in the video that he doesn’t understand the reason for Krushna’s exit even though the latter is earning well. Krushna has been playing multiple characters in Kapil’s show, with the most popular one being the owner of Sapna Beauty Parlour.

Sunil says in the video, “I’ve heard that brother Krushna is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. This show has been doing well. You are getting good work and monetarily too, you are earning 100 percent more than what you would earn outside. What will you do outside this show? The same low-budgeted serials, B, C grade films?”

 

This is not the first time that a regular participant of the comedy show has left Kapil. Earlier well-known comedians and actors such as Sunil Grover and Upasana Singh have also left the show after working with Kapil for years. Sunil also sympathized with Kapil, saying that he gives everyone the much-needed popularity through his show but eventually others leave him.

“What happens to these people? Kapil Sharma gave them name, fame, and money, and in the end, people leave him and go. This causes no loss to Kapil because with each passing day, he is inching more towards success and earning wealth and fame. Anyway, all the best, go. Go out and show what you can do,” Sunil said in the clip.

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with a new season from September 10 and a fresh line up of names has also been added to the cast of the show. Besides Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda new faces include Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey and Sidharth Sagar.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 01:08:56 pm
