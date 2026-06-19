Sunil Grover’s video of sleeping on Ganga ghat goes viral, fans say ‘ab hotel chale jaiye’

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time with a video showing him sleeping on a Ganga ghat at night. Shared on his official Instagram page, the clip shows Grover resting on the pavement among devotees and other people sleeping in the open.

The actor captioned the video, ‘Taare Zameen Par.’ The clip, which features the devotional song Jai Kaal Mahakal in the background, has already garnered more than 4.4 million views.

While the exact location remains unconfirmed, many users have speculated that the video was shot in either Rishikesh or Haridwar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Netizens divided over Sunil Grover’s viral video

The video generated a wide range of reactions online. While many fans praised Sunil Grover’s simplicity and grounded personality, others responded with humour, questioning whether the clip was staged for social media.

One admirer wrote, “This is why you’re so loved.”

Another commented, “Kamaal ka insaan aur favourite kalakaar,” while several others called him “down-to-earth.” Comments such as “Best actor in the world,” “Best actor,” “Bless you more, sir” and “Kya banda hai yaar” also flooded the post.

At the same time, many users took a more tongue-in-cheek approach. One person joked, “Bhai yeh sab paps page pe dalwana hota hai, khud nahi daalte.”

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Another quipped, “Video ban gayi doctor sahab, ab hotel chale jaiye.”

“Aankh khol lo sir, video ban gaya,” read another comment, while one user humorously wrote, “Gareeb ki privacy bhi kuch hoti hai bhai.”

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Not the first time Sunil Grover has shared a glimpse of his simple life

This is far from the first time Grover has surprised fans with videos showcasing everyday moments.

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A few months ago, Grover posted a clip of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. Dressed in a light pink T-shirt and black sweatpants, he was seen scrubbing clothes in a bucket before pumping more water and washing his face. The video featured Hemant Kumar’s Na Tum Hamen Jano from the 1962 film Baat Ek Raat Ki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

In another video, Sunil Grover was seen making rotis on a traditional chulha. Sitting on the floor, he kneaded dough, rolled rotis and roasted them over an open flame. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Friends, roti kha lo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

From Gutthi to celebrity mimicry

Over the years, Sunil Grover has built a devoted fan following through his memorable comic characters and uncanny impersonations. Characters such as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati became household names, while his recent mimicry videos featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kader Khan and Salman Khan have once again brought him into the spotlight.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion Studios, Grover spoke about why he enjoys becoming someone else and how acting gives him a sense of fulfilment.

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The comedian said, “I love people. I’m not just happy with myself. I want to become somebody else most of the time; that makes me very comfortable. Right now, I am myself in front of so many cameras, and I’m not as comfortable as I would be if I were somebody else.”

He added, “Because I don’t know who I am. I don’t know even now. I just know I enjoy being someone else. I enjoy experiencing emotions through someone else. It’s very entertaining.”

Describing the experience of performing, Grover said, “And sorry if I’m sounding a bit heavy, but when I pull off a character authentically, it gives a sense of meditation. It gives a feeling of exercise, and you forget yourself. When you become somebody else, for that moment you completely forget who you are and live another life. That gives genuine satisfaction.”

About Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover remains one of India’s most popular comedians and character actors. He reunited with his former colleagues for The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, delighting long-time fans.

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Apart from comedy, he has also made a mark as an actor, headlining web series such as Sunflower and appearing in films including Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Sunil Grover will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.