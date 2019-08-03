Sunil Grover: Would like to meet Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati

Actor Sunil Grover, who ruled over television with his characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, is celebrating his birthday today. The ace comedian ruled over television with his hilarious performances and now, he is starting to win the same kind of appreciation for films as well. In Patakha and Bharat, Sunil’s work was immensely praised.

Advertising

On his birthday, indianexpress.com got Sunil to reveal some interesting nuggets about himself through a set of fun questions.

1. On a scale of 0-10, how excited are you about birthdays?

I think 12 (laughs).

2. Your best birthday party memories?

As a child, we used to cut vegetarian cakes. The cakes would be made out of sweet delicacies like gajar halwa or gulab jamun. Also, as soon as the guests would leave, I would open all the gifts and be excited about them for at least 10 days.

Advertising

3. If you could give yourself a new name on this birthday, what would it be?

As actors, we already get too many names, so I am happy with Sunil Grover. Yes, in case I can, I would like to give it a new meaning.

4. The best birthday gift for you would be?

I have given myself a piano this year. I have been wanting to buy it for a long time but was a little apprehensive. I know the basics and now learning to play it.

5. What’s the last book you read/film you’ve seen?

I read a book on Swami Vivekananda.

6. If you could time travel, where would you go and why?

I am happy living in the present. Anyway life itself is time travel. I wouldn’t like to go to the past so maybe I will choose the future and see how we are doing. If there is something wrong, we would be able to change it.

7. A fictional character you would want to meet? What would you ask him/her?

I would like to meet Gutthi to know her better. I would also like to meet Dr Mashoor Gulati and ask him why he calls himself a doctor.

8. A lesser known fact about you…

That I like to travel to new places

9. What would make a perfect day for you?

When I can have fun, work out or read and watch something. Also, to be able to give my best at work.

10. You would like to be reborn as..?

Advertising

I am very happy with my life. God has been kind and if given a chance, I would like to reborn as myself.

Happy Birthday, Sunil Grover!