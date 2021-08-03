Sunil Grover birthday: Ghajini to Sud, 5 of his appearances before he became Kapil Sharma Show’s Gutthi

The mention of Sunil Grover’s name brings a smile on our face. That’s because the talented actor has over the years carved a niche for himself, redefining the comedy scene on the Indian television. Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabhi might be among the most loved characters he’s created and played, but there’s a lot more to the star than just comedy.

Sunil has been exploring different shades of his craft over the past few years. On the sides of his on-off appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil has also been doing varied projects on the small and big screen, while also trying hands in the digital space. He was a part of films like Gabbar is Back, Bharat, Pataakha, Coffee with D, Baaghi and others. But with web shows like Tandav and Sunflower, he changed his comic image by playing characters who are dark, scheming, and mysterious.

Sunil’s journey however hasn’t been an easy one. The artiste, who’s been around for over 25 years, started off by doing voiceovers and playing small supporting roles in films, along with radio-jockeying.

In fact, he was the main man behind Sud, whose unapologetically sad-yet-funny jokes in Hansi Ke Phuware with Sudarshan were the high point of Radio Mirchi in 2010s. “Please call me Sud… Come on baby, chill!”

Sunil previously told Humans of Bombay, “I started getting work in voiceovers. So when I’d be rejected from TV and films, I had a cushion to fall back upon – something that most didn’t have. I realised how fortunate I was & regained my strength bit by bit. Around that time, I got offered to do a radio show. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when that show went live, it went viral! They decided to air it across India!”

In another interview, Sunil said, “Sud is very close to my heart. It was the first time I got acknowledgment and was received by the audience in a positive way. It was the outcome of my own mind, when I thought of the character. It gave me the ground and immense confidence as somebody in the entertainment business who is trying his best to work here for few years. Though it was on radio, it led to one thing to another.”

Sud happened after Sunil had already done small gigs in some films, his most popular one being Ghajini (2008) where he played Sampat, who tries to impersonate Sanjay Singhania, only to get blasted by the real one – Aamir Khan, for being so animated. It was one of the funniest scenes in the otherwise emotional action-thriller.

But if you think Ghajini was the start of his career, Sunil goes further back in time, having done the character of Jaidev Kapur in The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) who joined Chandra Shekhar Azad, apart from several other small-time roles in Bollywood like Main Hoon Na, Insan and Family.

Sunil Grover along with Ajay Devgn and Sushant Singh in a still from The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Sunil Grover along with Ajay Devgn and Sushant Singh in a still from The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Around the same time, he was also trying to crack the code on the small screen. Remember Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain? The Star Plus game show was a parody of Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain, originally hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. In his version, Sunil Grover spoofed SRK, also mimicking his anchoring style.

Sunil hopped on the bandwagon of Comedy Circus and later, Comedy Nights with Kapil (2013), the latter introducing us to Gutthi. Rest, as they say is history.

Happy birthday, Sunil Grover!