Sunil Grover not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show, a grand finale in the works

Trust Kapil Sharma to make headlines even when he is not on air. Recently, there have been reports that the comedy star is set to welcome old colleague Sunil Grover back in the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is also the co-producer of the show, is said to be behind the development. However, sources have refuted the claims to indianexpress.com.

A source close to The Kapil Sharma Show mentioned that there’s not much truth to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reconciling and the latter returning to the series. They added that before the next season, the makers have also planned to air a grand finale as a goodbye gift to its audience.

“Everyone close to Kapil and Sunil have tried in many ways to get them to call it a truce. Be it Salman Khan or their teammates — everyone feels that they should get back together. However, the two, who now are cordial with each other, feel that they should maintain their mutual respect. Working together again might spoil things between them,” added the source.

As Kapil Sharma is currently on a paternity break, not many details are available about a tentative finale to the current season. As per the source, the funny man plans to soon meet his team and the channel to figure out the same. The special finale episode will also have the team announce details of their return in a revamped format.

The Kapil Sharma Show launched in 2016 on Sony TV. Post Kapil Sharma’s fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, the show had taken a break in 2017, only to return the following year. While Kapil continues to be the show’s face, other artistes currently on the show include Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.