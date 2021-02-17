scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

Sunil Grover not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show, a grand finale in the works

There have been reports of Salman Khan trying to get Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to reconcile and work again. The Kapil Sharma Show is on a break at present.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
February 17, 2021 6:50:46 pm
sunul grover, kapil sharmaKapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a fallout in 2016. (Photo: Sony TV)

Trust Kapil Sharma to make headlines even when he is not on air. Recently, there have been reports that the comedy star is set to welcome old colleague Sunil Grover back in the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is also the co-producer of the show, is said to be behind the development. However, sources have refuted the claims to indianexpress.com.

A source close to The Kapil Sharma Show mentioned that there’s not much truth to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reconciling and the latter returning to the series. They added that before the next season, the makers have also planned to air a grand finale as a goodbye gift to its audience.

“Everyone close to Kapil and Sunil have tried in many ways to get them to call it a truce. Be it Salman Khan or their teammates — everyone feels that they should get back together. However, the two, who now are cordial with each other, feel that they should maintain their mutual respect. Working together again might spoil things between them,” added the source.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily

As Kapil Sharma is currently on a paternity break, not many details are available about a tentative finale to the current season. As per the source, the funny man plans to soon meet his team and the channel to figure out the same. The special finale episode will also have the team announce details of their return in a revamped format.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Kapil Sharma Show launched in 2016 on Sony TV. Post Kapil Sharma’s fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, the show had taken a break in 2017, only to return the following year. While Kapil continues to be the show’s face, other artistes currently on the show include Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput Kapoor friends wedding
Mira Rajput is team bride at best friend’s wedding, see 12 of her gorgeous photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement