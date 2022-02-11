Sunil Grover thanks fans for ‘duas’ after heart surgery in trademark fashion: ‘Thoko taali’

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover on Thursday took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his fans, who have supported him in the days after his heart surgery. The news of Sunil’s health scare came as a surprise, after he was discharged from hospital. He wrote a humorous poem, saying that the surgery was a success, and that he is now ‘healing’.

He wrote, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!”

Sunil’s cardiogram showed ‘blockages in all three arteries.” He first consulted a doctor on January 8, after experiencing discomfort. His surgery took place on January 27, and he was discharged seven days later.

Dr Santosh Kumar Dora of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, had given an update on the comedian’s health. He told indianexpress.com, “Sunil had experienced chest pain and was asked to get admitted to a hospital, so he came to our hospital. After being examined, it was determined that he had a heart attack. He had to undergo a cardiogram, ECG and several blood tests. He had also tested positive for Covid-19, although he had no symptoms as such. Many people are testing positive for Covid-19 and not experiencing any symptoms. We had to treat him Covid-19 too. He has gone through an angiography we found some blockage in all three arteries, hence we recommended him to get a bypass surgery.”

The comedian’s well-wishers, including former colleagues Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar, had all sent in their good wishes.