Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sunil Grover returns as Dr Mashoor Gulati, floors Archana Puran Singh with his quip. Watch

Sunil Grover made a surprising appearance on India's Laughter Champion, much to the joy of fans. He reprised his character of Dr Mashoor Gulati that he previously played on The Kapil Sharma Show.

July 21, 2022 12:16:58 pm
Sunil GroverSunil Grover is back as Dr Mashoor Gulati (Photo: Instagram/ Sony)

Comedian Sunil Grover is back to entertain. In a new promo for India’s Laughter Champion, Grover, who hasn’t been on screen for quite some time, made a surprising appearance as Dr Mashoor Gulati. The show also marks the comeback of Shekhar Suman, who is joined by Archana Puran Singh. The duo has earlier shared the stage for shows like Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show is hosted by Rochelle Rao.

In the new promo Sunil Grover is greeted by a roaring applause and pretends to exchange flirty banter with Archana and asks to see ‘her smile up close’. “Aur paas nahin, main barbaad ho jaaonga (Not too close, I’ll be destroyed then).” In one segment of the clip, he plays blind-man’s buff with the participants of the show as well. He also exchanges a hug and kiss with Shekar Suman and gets a flying kiss from Archana Puran Singh. Grover played the character of Dr Mashoor Gulati in Kapil Sharma-fronted The Kapil Sharma Show. He walked out of the show after an altercation with Kapil. The two are on cordial terms since but have not collaborated together.

Fans were overjoyed to see him back and commented on the video, “Welcome Sunil sir happy to see you on floor.” Another added, “Most emotional moment for all Audiences who eagerly waiting for This Made man.” Others requested him to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. After Grover’s infamous spat with Kapil Sharma on a plane, the duo stopped working together. Nevertheless, after Grover’s recent heart surgery in January this year , Kapil Sharma did reach out to him.

On the work front, despite not being present on the comedy scene, Sunil was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan, Sunflower among others.

