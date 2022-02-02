Sunil Grover recuperating after heart surgery, Simi Garewal wishes him speedy recovery

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has undergone a heart surgery at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute on January 27, a hospital source has confirmed with indianexpress.com. Sunil is 44 years old.

The source told indianexpress.com, “The actor is admitted to the hospital and is getting better, for now he is doing very well and will be given a discharge in a day or so. Due to Covid-19 protocols visitors are not allowed to visit him, however his relative is here with him, and his family is given health updates regularly.”

Sunil’s colleagues and fans are shocked to know that the actor developed a heart ailment for which he needed immediate attention, followed by a surgery. The nature of his heart disaese is not clear yet.

The news of Sunil’s health broke out when Viral Bhayani posted an update on Instagram. He wrote, “Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after a heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil. #sunilgrover ❤👍.”

Former actor and celebrity talk show host Simi Garewal took to Twitter to wish Sunil a speedy recovery.

Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.💔.. I pray he recovers fast..🙏 He has a formidable talent..& I’m a huge fan!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022

One of Sunil’s co-star too spoke to us and confirmed that Sunil is getting better and will be out of the hospital soon. They said, “Yes, Sunil underwent a heart surgery, but is now doing well and will be out of hospital soon.”

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan, Sunflower among others. More details on the actor’s health are awaited.