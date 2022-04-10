Sunil Grover makes tea like a pro at a thela, fans call him ‘king of comedy’

Sunil Grover sure knows how to entertain his audience. The actor-comedian who recently recovered from a heart ailment is back on Instagram and how. Instead of just sharing his photos or moments from his life, he is sharing videos that are quirky and cute at the same time. The actor has about 4.8 million followers on Instagram and he never fails to impress his fans.

Sunil in a recent video can be seen making chai while in another one is a ‘Juicy Reel’. In one of the videos, he took over a streetside tea stall and made tea like a pro while the bemused owner looked on. In another video, he extracted juice from a sugarcane.

Responding to one of the videos, a fan called him, “king of comedy,” while another was happy to see how well the actor behaves with local people.

See some latest videos of Sunil Grover:

Sunil also shared some videos from his recent trip to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

In February this year, Sunil had undergone a heart surgery. The news of Sunil’s health scare came as a surprise not only to his fans and followers, but also his colleagues and friends.

Comedian Ali Asgar had then expressed his shock at Sunil’s health condition and had shared that at first, he thought it was ‘fake news’, and wasn’t convinced that it was a heart attack. Kapil Sharma too had expressed concern about Sunil’s health, and said that he had sent him a text as well.

Sunil had checked into the hospital after complaining of chest pain and he was tested positive for Covid-19 too. Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai shared earlier, “Sunil had experienced chest pain and was asked to get admitted to a hospital, so he came to our hospital. After being examined, it was determined that he had a heart attack. He had to undergo a cardiogram, ECG and several blood tests.”

He added, “He had also tested positive for Covid-19, although he had no symptoms as such. Many people are testing positive for Covid-19 and not experiencing any symptoms. We had to treat him Covid-19 too. He has gone through an angiography we found some blockage in all three arteries, hence we recommended him to get a bypass surgery. The chief cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda did the surgery. “