Sunil Grover on shot-at-home content: Nothing can be compared to collective team effort

Sunil Grover thinks humour is the best medicine for people in these difficult times. (Photo: Sunil Grover/Instagram) Sunil Grover thinks humour is the best medicine for people in these difficult times. (Photo: Sunil Grover/Instagram)

Actor Sunil Grover feels the ‘shot-at-home’ content cannot become the new normal. He believes one can “never compare a collective team effort to anything.”

“The shooting of a movie, web series or TV show involves many people like cameraman, trolley operator, lightman, director, makeup artists and many others who are the masters of their respective departments. And, we artistes are used to them. It is good that people are making content from their home in this dire situation, but nothing can be compared to the collective effort of so many people,” Grover opined during an interaction with indianexpress.com.

The 42-year-old actor recently shot a video, in collaboration with Voot and Indian Cancer Society, to raise awareness about the health hazards of smoking on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day. But shooting a video all by himself at home was a challenging task.

Sunil Grover shared, “It was a bit taxing process. Since I have never done this before, it was difficult to understand the angle they needed. But we made sure that everything required for the video, all the props, are available at home only. Also, I am so beautiful I didn’t need makeup (laughs), so that department was sorted.”

The actor, popular for playing Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show, thinks humour is the best medicine for people in these difficult times.

“We don’t know when this situation will get better. But, we can always focus on the mental health of our loved ones. People are not used to staying cooped inside their house, which is why it’s getting difficult for many to survive this lockdown. So, it’s better to spend time with good music and funny videos. Also, one can always think about how lucky they are to have a roof above their head and be respectful towards people like cleaners, policemen, doctors, ration providers who are out on the roads to keep us safe,” he said.

Of late, Sunil Grover has been promoting Salman Khan’s songs on social media. This prompted us to ask the actor about his equation with his Bharat co-actor. “It was a very entertaining experience to work with Salman bhai and I think I am his fan first. Even if I don’t work with him, I will share his work,” he replied.

The actor, last seen in 2019 film Bharat, is looking forward to resuming work on his next film which has been stalled due to the nationwide lockdown. He has also completed shooting for a web series which will be out soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd