Sunil Grover on reuniting with Kapil Sharma: ‘No plan as such’

When will comedian-actors Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reunite? It has been a frequent question from fans of the duo who enjoyed watching them together on The Kapil Sharma Show. The ace comedians haven’t made an appearance together after their public spat in 2017. Recently, Sunil, who will soon be seen in the ZEE5 web series Sunflower, was once again asked about the possibility of him joining hands with Kapil.

Responding to the query, Sunil denied any chance of a project with Sharma for now. But he also stated that if a good offer comes up in the future, he might take it up.

“There is no planning as such to get back together soon. But if circumstances, if a project comes where we can be together, let’s hope. (But) there’s no plan as such,” Grover told Times Now Digital in a recent interview.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had a mid-air altercation in which Kapil reportedly attacked Kapil physically and verbally. After the incident, Sunil broke his ties with Kapil and wrote a long note on Twitter where he advised the comedian to not ‘act like God’. He wrote on Twitter, “Bha hi! Yes, You hurt me deeply. We with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language In front of women who had nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just traveling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like a ‘God’. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame.”

Post Kapil Sharma’s fallout with Sunil Grover, The Kapil Sharma Show took a break in 2017, only to return the following year. While Kapil continued to be the show’s face, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh joined him.

Currently, the show is temporarily off air. It was supposed to return to television in May, but got postponed due to lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra.