Sunil Grover: I missed being on television

“I surprised you,” laughed Sunil Grover as we quizzed him why he is back on television with Kanpur Waale Khuranas. The actor had recently shared that he is enjoying his Bollywood stint and is in no mood to grace the small screen.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sunil further spoke about the show, “I have not been on television for quite sometime. When this came my way, I was quite excited. We are giving the audience a recap of 2018. It is a new format and a short stint. It fit perfectly well with my film schedule, and so I said yes.”

Kanpur Waale Khuranas has a Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show hangover. When asked if he is ready for all the comparisons that will come his way, the 40-year-old actor said, “See, the creative team that has conceived the show is the same. So the expression might be similar. We can’t escape that. All I can say is that I was really missing the genre. And I am happy to be back. Same stories can be told in different way, it all depends on the final results. Also, we have a completely different setup with a jija-saali angle. So it’s a new and fun series.”

With Sunil Grover being the face of the show, we asked if there is any pressure on him to deliver. “Not at all. I am not taking any kind of pressure this time. To be honest, I don’t know about the audience but we really enjoy shooting for the show. I really wish and pray that people also like our effort. Our intention is to solely bring laughter to the audience,” he shared.

Sunil is enjoying a successful stint in Bollywood. After Pataakha, he is all set to star int the upcoming film Bharat. Ask him if he consciously chose different kinds of roles, and the actor said, “I did want to try something different. But not everything goes according to your plans. Luckily, what came my way were really strong roles. I really loved the projects, its script and even the team. I was more than happy to do both the films.”

Talking about working with Salman Khan in Bharat, Sunil shared, “He has the aura of a star but when you get to know him, he is a very friendly person. He is always laughing and having fun. Salman is also very passionate and you get to learn so much from him. He is doing so many things, from films, TV and events. Also, thanks to him, I got the good habit of a healthy lifestyle. I hit the gym regularly with him on shoots.”

Happy birthday to the Superstar @BeingSalmanKhan . Wish you are even healthier and keep entertaining people. I feel so lucky to work with you in ‘Bharat’. ❤️🎂Many Happy returns Sir 🎁 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 27, 2018

Further sharing that he is open to juggling between the both mediums, the actor said, “There is no solid plan as such to stick to any medium. It all depends on the work that I get. And I love television, especially such kind of shows. So can never say no to it.”

Kanpur Waale Khuranas airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Star Plus.