Sunil Grover: Will donate my earning from Gangs of Filmistan to charity

Sunil Grover will soon be back on television with Gangs of Filmistan. The daily will also star Shilpa Shinde, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri. Grover will be seen as a don, who will rent out his house to these actors. And instead of rent, he would demand them to perform and entertain him.

Gangs of Filmistan has been created by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes. The team has earlier worked together in Dhan Dhana Dhan and Kanpur Waale Khuranas. Keeping COVID protocols in mind, the show will neither have celebrity guests nor a live audience. It’s set to launch sometime later this month or early September.

As the series goes on floors, Sunil Grover exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about getting back to work, creating comedy in times of distress and his decision to donate the proceeds to charity.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What is Gangs of Filmistan all about?

It is about getting back to work and trying our best to spread humour in difficult times. It is also about earning some money, and using it for a good cause. I have decided that whatever I earn from this show will be given to charitable trusts. The show is quite fun and will have me in a new role – that of a don, who will just sit and enjoy others performing. There is a lot of social distance planned for my character.

Won’t you miss performing?

(Laughs) Well, change is inevitable. But you will get to see enough of me too.

With so much protocols to follow, will it be a hard task to create comedy in a controlled environment?

Absolutely, it is very difficult. But rather than worrying about our challenges, we thought it’s important to make people laugh. These are tough times, everyone is tensed and if they can enjoy while watching television, nothing better than that. We want people to be entertained Monday-Friday by our show. It was the only reason I said yes to do the show.

Did you have any kind of apprehensions while getting back to work?

Honestly, doing this show was never a plan. This year, I had a film and web series to shoot outdoors, and wasn’t supposed to be home. However, as luck had it, we were all locked in completely (laughs). I haven’t stepped out at all, apart from a couple of times to get essentials. A few days back, when I was offered this, I said yes because the intention behind the show is good. Also, we all need to step out and work one day, and this was that opportunity for me.

You have previously worked with this team. Is it easier to function with known people?

Yes, it somehow saves the time and effort of knowing each other. Also, when you are doing comedy, one has to understand each other’s strength and work towards growing together. If it’s a known team, we can easily get on the job, especially now, when you have to maintain distance from each other. I think it was a well-thought plan of the creators to get people who have worked together to get maximum result in less time.

You last show (Kanpur Waale Khuranas) could not garner the expected numbers. Having being in the industry for so long, do TRPs still affect you?

It does a bit as when you make a show, you want it to get good ratings. However, low numbers shouldn’t stop you from working. We can figure out the mistakes we did last time and work on it. We can only hope that people connect with the show and enjoy watching it. I cannot develop a vaccine but can make people smile. That’s the only thing I know and I hope that we manage to do so with Gangs of Filmistan.

