Sunil Grover’s doctor says he had ‘blockages in all 3 major arteries’: ‘Had a heart attack, discharged now’

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who had heart surgery on January 27, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The Bharat actor went through the surgery seven days ago.

Dr Santosh Kumar Dora of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai has given an update on Grover’s health. Dr Dora spoke to the media stationed outside the hospital and said on Thursday, “Sunil had experienced chest pain and was asked to get admitted to a hospital, so he came to our hospital. After being examined, it was determined that he had a heart attack. He had to undergo a cardiogram, ECG and several blood tests. He had also tested positive for Covid-19, although he had no symptoms as such. Many people are testing positive for Covid-19 and not experiencing any symptoms. We had to treat him Covid-19 too. He has gone through an angiography we found some blockage in all three arteries, hence we recommended him to get a bypass surgery. The chief cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda did the surgery. Sunil Grover has recovered well and will be discharged today.”

He added, “Since he has had a heart attack, he will have to live a healthy lifestyle and take care of his diet. He has been exercising regularly, and will have to continue that. He has been asked to take complete rest at home after discharge. After a week, he will go through cardiac rehabilitation. He has been informed about the same. He will be back to normal in two to three weeks.”

A statement from the hospital said that Sunil had first consulted with the doctor on January 8. The statement also said that Sunil’s angiogram showed “blockages in all 3 major heart (coronary) arteries with 100% block in 2 arteries and 70-90% block in the third artery.” “Grover underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest,” it read.

However, “his heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to the heart muscle.”

Earlier, veteran actor Simi Garewal sent her best wishes to Sunil on Twitter as she wrote, “Am shocked that

@WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I’m a huge fan!!”