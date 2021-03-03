Sunil Grover sells fruit juice in hilarious new video, watch

Sunil Grover wowed the audience with his performance as the Gurpal in the Amazon Prime Video original series Tandav. That was quite an image reversal for television’s funny man. The fans who were missing that side of his persona can find their fix on Sunil’s social media handle. In a recent video, Sunil took over a juice stall and showed how to juice a keenu with perfection.

Sunil Grover had his swag in his video and shared it with the caption, “Apni darling ko yeh juice pilao.”

In earlier videos, we once saw Sunil Grover taking over a street side chhole kulche stall too. While the actor shared his version of ‘#pawrihoraihai’ video, he also posted a video where is he seen sitting on the ground with some kids, and the caption along with the video read, “Manva na laage padhai main!”

More than the audience, Sunil Grover is excited to see himself in a different avatar in Tandav. The actor, who rose to fame with his comic and drag acts on television, plays the cat-loving Gurpal in the Amazon Prime Video original series.

See all recent funny videos of Sunil Grover here:

Sunil Grover came out of his funny-man image for his multi-starrer collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar in Tandav. In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sunil earlier shared, “I feel really happy and lucky for being part of this beautiful show. It’s a fictionalised work based on the world of politics. Gurpal Chauhan is a very different role from what you have seen me doing but I really can’t tell much about it. As for Tandav, everyone is running to achieve power and the chair, and the show gives an insight into what exactly happens behind the curtains. It’s a serious drama but when you watch it, you realise it’s very humane, and that’s when you will relate and engage with it.”

About the role, he added, “I never though something like this would come my way. Ali called me and I was so excited, given it was a new world for me. What made me more eager was the confidence he had that I could do something like this. I had this list of things I didn’t want to do anymore for a long time. And given Gurpal is a very different part from what I have done, or been offered, Tandav was exciting for me. The cast of course is an amazing one, and I had a wonderful time working with them. It’s always an enriching experience to be with such great actors. All I can hope now is that the chemistry can translate well on screen, and the audience enjoys watching it.”

Sunil was also in headlines after a few reports claimed that the comedy star Kapil Sharma is set to welcome him back on the show. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is also the co-producer of the show, was said to be behind the development. However, sources have refuted the claims to indianexpress.com.

“Everyone close to Kapil and Sunil have tried in many ways to get them to call it a truce. Be it Salman Khan or their teammates — everyone feels that they should get back together. However, the two, who now are cordial with each other, feel that they should maintain their mutual respect. Working together again might spoil things between them,” added the source.