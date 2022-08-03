scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Sunil Grover says a ‘health scare’ shouldn’t make one think about life

On his 45th birthday, Sunil Grover looks back at the year gone by. He also shares his expectations from the coming months.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
Updated: August 3, 2022 4:50:08 pm
sunil grover birthday ageSunil Grover was recently seen in web series Sunflower. (Photo: Instagram/whosunilgrover)

Sunil Grover, who turned 45 today, has opted for a simple celebration. “It’s almost borderline boring,” the actor shared in a chat with indianexpress.com, adding that he is, however, looking forward to the love and wishes.

Calling last year a ‘roller coaster’ ride, Grover said that while he did a few good projects, he also had to suffer a health crisis. “Now, everything is fine, and I am back to work. There are a few more interesting projects lined up, and I am excited about the coming months,” shared the actor.

As readers would know, in January, Sunil Grover suffered a heart attack. Doctors had to operate on his three blocked arteries and he was discharged from the hospital after a few days. When asked if the health scare made him introspect about life, he smiled to share, “Why do we need a scare to do that?” The actor further said that it’s sad that we do not think about life otherwise. “I don’t want to get deep into this as it reminds me of a lot of things. I am trying to lead the normal life that I used to. By God’s grace, everything is quite well now. I am getting my regular check-ups done, and things are good. I am working and even traveling for shoot, and it’s beautiful,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

 

On the work front, Grover was hailed for his performance in Bharat (2019) and Tandav (2021). Sharing that he is trying to explore mediums and characters, the actor said he is ‘enjoying’ this phase of his career. Having gained fame as a comedian, we wondered if he misses comedy though. After a pause, he replied, “I love comedy as that gives you the opportunity to make someone smile. I do get a variety of offers and I try picking the best out of them. I have now started enjoying different kinds of comedy, especially with different creators. It gives me a chance to bring out new facets of my personality. With Vishal ji (Vishal Bharadwaj), I tried something different in Pataakha. My recent show Sunflower was a dark comedy, and my new project has a new side of comedy.”

Not wanting to give out details about his upcoming projects, Sunil Grover said makers will announce the same soon. Mentioning his expectations for the coming year, Grover said that we cannot control much, as everything happens as per destiny. “We may chalk out our course of action but that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes, it’s totally opposite to what you’ve planned. Also, with work, it all depends on the kind of offers that come your way. So all I can hope and wish is for the best.”

Lastly, we touched upon his comeback as Dr Mashoor Gulati on Sony TV show India’s Laughter Champion. Grover was seen making a guest appearance on the comedy show. “It was good to revisit Dr Gulati after so long. It was just for an episode but I am touched by all the warm response.”

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:46:57 pm

