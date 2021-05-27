Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty recreate their Dhadkan chemistry on Super Dancer 4

The Super Dancer 4 episode, featuring Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, will air this weekend on Sony TV.

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty will be seen giving fans a dose of nostalgia in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4. The duo will recreate a popular scene from their 2000 movie Dhadkan. They will also perform on the film’s song “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se”.

The social media handles of Sony TV on Thursday gave a sneak-peek into Suniel and Shilpa’s act that left the studio audience, contestants and co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu impressed.

Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty got on stage and recreated the popular scene from Dhadkan, where Shilpa’s Anjali tells Suniel’s Dev to forget her and their love as she has moved on in her life. To this, Dev replies, “Anjali main tumhe bhool jaaun yeh ho nahi. sakta. Aur tum mujhe bhool jaao, yeh main hone nahin doonga. Tum meri ho, bas meri.”

Suniel delivering the dialogue in his unique style left the show’s contestants enthralled. This was followed by the actors’ performance on the hit song “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se”.

Geeta Kapoor couldn’t hold herself from asking Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty how they’ve managed to keep the chemistry intact even after 20 years of the film’s release.

Dhadkan also starred Akshay Kumar and Mahima Chaudhry. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film is remembered for its chartbuster songs by music director duo Nadeem-Shravan.

Super Dancer 4 airs on Sony TV on Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm.