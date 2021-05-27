scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Most read

Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty recreate their Dhadkan chemistry on Super Dancer 4

Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty's Dhadkan act left the studio audience, contestants and co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu impressed.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2021 11:45:30 pm
Super Dancer 4The Super Dancer 4 episode, featuring Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, will air this weekend on Sony TV.

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty will be seen giving fans a dose of nostalgia in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4. The duo will recreate a popular scene from their 2000 movie Dhadkan. They will also perform on the film’s song “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se”.

The social media handles of Sony TV on Thursday gave a sneak-peek into Suniel and Shilpa’s act that left the studio audience, contestants and co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu impressed.

Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty got on stage and recreated the popular scene from Dhadkan, where Shilpa’s Anjali tells Suniel’s Dev to forget her and their love as she has moved on in her life. To this, Dev replies, “Anjali main tumhe bhool jaaun yeh ho nahi. sakta. Aur tum mujhe bhool jaao, yeh main hone nahin doonga. Tum meri ho, bas meri.”

Suniel delivering the dialogue in his unique style left the show’s contestants enthralled. This was followed by the actors’ performance on the hit song “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Geeta Kapoor couldn’t hold herself from asking Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty how they’ve managed to keep the chemistry intact even after 20 years of the film’s release.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Dhadkan also starred Akshay Kumar and Mahima Chaudhry. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film is remembered for its chartbuster songs by music director duo Nadeem-Shravan.

Also read |Shilpa Shetty celebrates ‘love in the time of corona,’ informs Raj Kundra is ‘nearly done’ with his quarantine

Super Dancer 4 airs on Sony TV on Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Avneet Kaur Instagram 20 m followers
Inside Avneet Kaur’s Instagram celebration as she crosses 20 million followers

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement
x